WINCHESTER — Harrisonburg's Benjamin Shenosky blanked Winchester for eight innings and a ninth-inning rally wasn't enough for the Royals to prolong their season in a 6-2 Valley Baseball League playoff loss on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Turks swept the best-of-three series semifinal series 2-0 and will face either top-seeded Charlottesville or fourth-seeded Strasburg in the Jim Lineweaver Cup finals. The TomSox scored four runs in the ninth and two in the 10th to beat the Express 11-9 on Tuesday to square their series at 1-1. The third-seeded Royals were looking to make their first finals appearance since 2012.
Facing the league's top offense, Harrisonburg's starting pitching was outstanding in the series. One day after Sean Culkin threw six shutout innings in a 5-2 win in the opener, Shenosky was even better. Shenosky, who improved to 6-1 on the season, allowed just three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out 11.
Harrisonburg took the lead in the first inning against Winchester starter Adiel Melendez (4-3). Jose Perez led off the game with a double and scored on Miles Hartsfield's single. Sean Bennett and Trent Kiraly would later add two-out RBI singles as the Turks grabbed a 3-0 lead.
Melendez settled down after that frame and held the Turks scoreless over the next five innings. In his six-inning stint, Melendez allowed six hits and three walks while striking out six.
The Turks added three key insurance runs in the top of the ninth, aided by three errors from Winchester. After the first two batters reached on errors, Perez stroked a two-run single that chased reliever Roberto Velasquez. Reid Bowyer relieved and got two quick outs. Chris Katz followed with a single that was misplayed in the outfield, allowing another run to score to make it 6-0.
Facing reliever Chad Heiner in the ninth, the Royals mounted a rally. Jancarlos Colon and Jack Hay led off with singles. Jacob Bennett's grounder forced Colon at third for the first out. Camden Jackson then lined a single to center and the throw to the plate beat Hay, but his hard slide shook the ball loose from catcher Brody Pickette's glove to make the score 6-1.
Chandler Ballenger followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Bennett. After Jackson stole third, Heiner got Jayden Sloan, who had two hits on the evening, on a grounder to second to end the game.
Perez had three hits and Hartsfield had two for the Turks, who finished with eight. Hay and Sloan had two hits each for the Royals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.