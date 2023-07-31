HARRISONBURG — Sean Culkin cooled off Winchester's hot bats with six shutout innings as Harrisonburg put the Royals' season on the brink with a 5-2 victory in Game 1 of their best-of-three Valley Baseball League playoff series.
Game 2 is Tuesday at Bridgeforth Stadium at 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
Culkin (3-2) held the Royals, who scored 18 runs in a two-game sweep of Culpeper, to three hits over the first six innings, while striking out three. He left with a 5-0 lead after walking the first two batters to start the seventh.
Winchester committed three errors in the contest, which led to a pair of unearned runs.
Harrisonburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Winchester starter Jacob Bell (2-3). Jose Perez led off with a single, moved to second when Miles Hartsfield walked and scored on Micah Morgan's RBI single.
The Turks added a run in the fourth. Tyler Borges singled and came around to score on an outfield error after Trent Kiraly singled.
Harrisonburg took charge with a three-run sixth. Borges had an RBI single and Kiraly followed with a two-run single to chase Bell. The current Shenandoah University standout allowed nine hits and five runs (three earned), while walking one and striking out one.
Winchester finally broke through in the eighth. Jacob Bennett and Camden Jackson led off the frame against Harrisonburg's Jason Cheifetz with singles. After both runners moved up on a wild pitch, Chandler Ballenger plated Bennett with a single.
After Jayden Sloan was hit by a pitch, the Turks brought in reliever Casey Smith, who minimized the damage. After a strikeout, Smith surrendered an RBI groudout by Nicholas Gnardellis before getting the final out.
Smith gave up a leadoff single to Jancarlos Colon to start the ninth, but retired three of the Royals' best hitters — Jack Hay (.366 average), Bennett (.314) and Jackson (.350) — to end the game.
Jackson had two hits to lead the Royals, who finished with seven. Borges and Kiraly had three hits apiece for the Turks, who had 10. The Royals' Caleb Horner allowed just one hit and two walks, while striking out one of 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.
