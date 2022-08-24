If you were a stranger at a Sherando High School football practice, you might not realize that the Warriors’ AJ Santiago and Gavyn Blye were good friends.
The two versatile players rarely leave the field and often find themselves butting heads in drills during the week.
“We went against each other in Little League and we’ve been playing together since sixth grade,” Santiago said. “It’s a long time.”
And the two have found the many battles in practice have helped each become a player that the Warriors can count on to make big plays on Fridays.
“It’s all love, but in practice it’s go at each other, go at each other,” Blye said. “It’s just iron sharpening iron and trying to get better each day.”
“We see who can ball out the most in every game or every practice,” added Santiago. “We go head-to-head. It’s a lot of fun.”
It’s not too much fun for the opposition. Santiago, with blazing 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash, and Blye, who runs just a tenth slower, both can hurt foes on offense, defense and special teams.
Santiago plays at wideout and cornerback, while returning punts and kickoffs. Blye has seen time at tailback, wide receiver, safety and also can return punts and kickoffs. The two combined for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards last season.
They expect to do even more this season and Sherando coach Jake Smith wouldn’t be surprised to see stellar seasons from the two considering what he witnesses in practice each day.
“Those guys are competitors,” Smith said. “They’re two of the most competitive guys that I have ever been around. They compete in everything they do and you see that at practice. They take practice as serious as a game which is something that we’re trying to establish here. Every day you watch those guys go out there and they compete every rep.”
“It’s great having somebody like that who you can compete against and get better off of,” Blye said of Santiago. “It’s only making you better.”
While the two have some common traits in their game in terms of aggressiveness, they go about their business in different ways.
Santiago has been making big plays since starting as a sophomore. He’s led the Warriors in receiving the past two seasons with 26 catches for 353 yards and 5 TDs in the four-game COVID-shortened season in the spring of 2021 and with 43 catches for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns last fall.
At 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, Santiago is not going to physically intimidate foes and often they make the mistake of underestimating the speedster as he flies by for a touchdown.
“Yes, it happens all of the time,” Santiago says with a smile. “It’s very satisfying [to score]. The looks on their faces are fun to look at.”
“You kind of give a little chuckle until you see him run,” Smith said. “Then quite quickly, you might change your mind.”
Santiago has noticed that he’s popular with a lot of the younger Warriors fans. The youngsters may identify more with a player who’s a little closer to their size.
“I know a lot of people look up to me because a lot of little kids come up to me after the game and say, ‘Good job’ and ask for a photo,’” he said. “I’m just thankful that I have a coach that will let me touch the ball.”
Blye, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, isn’t quite as fast as Santiago, but that doesn’t make him any less elusive. With 1,000-yard rusher Cam Sullivan getting most of the carries last fall, Blye did most of his damage on the receiving end, grabbing 34 catches for 507 yards and 4 TDs.
But Blye can tote the ball, too. In the spring of 2021, he gained 157 yards on 25 carries (6.3 average per carry) and scored five times. He’s even gotten the ball as a quarterback in the Wildcat formation.
Blye is expected to get more carries this season, but he remains dangerous as a receiver as Meridian found out when the senior scored on two long touchdown passes in Sherando’s final scrimmage.
“Anytime you can get the ball in your hands and can make a play, it’s just one more opportunity,” Blye said. “… I’ll take the ball every play.”
How is Blye elusive?
“Gavyn has a really good feel for where defenders are going to be,” said Smith, who calls the plays on offense. “He’s one of the best that I’ve ever had at setting up blocks. He is always one step ahead of the defender. He knows exactly where he’s moving and what he’s thinking. With the way he is able to move, change direction and set up those blocks, it is really, really good.”
But these two guys are not just offensive players.
Playing at safety last season, Blye led the Warriors with seven pass break-ups and three interceptions to go along with 31 tackles. Santiago saw limited time at cornerback, mostly when the Warriors needed a key stop. Smith was impressed with Santiago’s tenacity on run defense against Meridian.
Both will start this season at those spots. They’ll also to continue to return kicks.
“Both have made significant strides on the defensive side of the ball and the physicality that’s involved with the game there,” Smith said. “… They will do what’s asked of them.”
Smith feels fortunate to have the option of plugging in Santiago and Blye wherever they are needed.
“It allows things to be a little bit easier for me as far as calling things and doing things formationally,” Smith said. “Those guys have played a lot of football. They’re very football-oriented kids, so as a result of that you can be flexible where you put them, where they play and what they can do.
“That’s just a testament of the hard work they have put in throughout their careers here and even before that. These guys have been playing football for a long time since they were kids and they’ve gotten better each year. They’ve learned the game. They’ve matured. These guys have almost gotten to the point where they can help me coach the younger groups.”
And being a leader is important to both players, especially in their final season. Setting an example for younger players is another reason why Santiago and Blye go so hard at practice.
“Everything I do, I make sure do it like they should do it so they won’t get in trouble,” Santiago said of the team’s younger players. “When I’m playing, I can feel them watching.”
“I want to serve as a good role model, but it’s just being a senior itself,” Blye added. “I feel our seniors serve as a good example.”
Both Santiago and Blye have college aspirations.
Santiago has been getting some Division I interest and Blye is drawing some attention from smaller schools.
“Both of them, their recruitment is picking up,” Smith said. “Hopefully this fall, it continues to pick up.”
College recruiters should get a pretty good chance to see what Santiago and Blye can do, because they will be on the field a lot.
“Oh, I love it,” said Blye of playing in all three phases of the game. “I can’t complain at all. Anytime I can get on the field, I’ll do anything.”
“It’s tiring, but you can’t let it get the best of you,” Santiago said. “It’s fun when you make a good play.”
He looks to a former teammate who did a lot of the same things he’s doing now. “Jabril Hayes is a big role model for me on and off the field,” said Santiago of the former Warrior, who is now a redshirt sophomore defensive back at Richmond.
Smith is sure both will be wearing a college jersey next fall.
“I certainly have no doubt that they have the ability to play in college,” he said. “They do everything right outside of football as well to be successful when they leave here.”
But for right now, he has high expectations on what Santiago and Blye will bring to the table this fall.
Any Smith has no doubt that the way that Santiago and Blye battle in practice will benefit the Warriors in many areas.
“They raise the level of intensity at practice with the way they compete on a regular basis,” he said. “That stuff gets contagious. Every period that we do, they’re going to compete to their fullest potential. Again when the younger guys and even the guys in the same class see that kind of energy, effort and competitiveness, it slowly starts to trickle and transfer throughout the rest of the team.”
