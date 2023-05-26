LYNCHBURG — For the second consecutive week the Shenandoah University baseball team has been put on the brink of elimination after losing its opening game as the Hornets fell 9-6 against Lynchburg in a Division III Super Regional on Friday afternoon.
Shenandoah (42-9) won four consecutive games after losing in the opening round last week, but must win twice Saturday against the ODAC regular-season and tournament champion to advance to the College World Series.
Leading 2-1, Lynchburg erupted for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning in knocking out SU starter Jacob Faivre. Lynchburg took advantage of four hits and four walks in the uprising, which was capped by pinch-hitter Sean Pokorak’s double that unloaded the bases for three runs.
Faivre (7-2) surrendered RBI singles to Holden Fielder and Carrson Atkins (bunt) and a bases-loaded walk to Benton Jones before leaving with the score 5-1. Reliever Jackson Sherman walked in a run and gave up Pokorak’s double before getting out of the jam.
From there, Sherman was outstanding as he blanked Lynchburg for the remainder of the game. He allowed four hits and a run over his 5.2-inning stint with three walks and no strikeouts.
SU climbed back into the contest with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three in the seventh. In the fifth, Frankie Ritter singled and Colby Martin doubled to open the inning against Lynchburg starter Zack Potts (11-0). Gavin Horning followed with an RBI single to plate Ritter and Martin scored on an error on the play. After a walk to Tyler Blittersdorf put two runners on with no outs, Potts got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a fielder’s choice grounder.
Potts, who surrendered 10 of SU’s 12 hits, needed help in the seventh. Martin singled, Horning was hit by a pitch and after an out Pearce Bucher reached on an error to load the bases. Ryan Clawson’s sacrifice fly made it 9-4 and after Haden Madagan walked to load the bases, Kyle Lisa smacked a two-run single to make it 9-6.
Lynchburg then turned to ODAC Pitcher of the Year Jack Bachmore to get out off the jam. After Madagan and Lisa executed a double steal to put two runners in scoring position, Bachmore struck out Kooper Anderson to end the threat.
Bachmore would close with two shutout innings for his 12th save of the season. He allowed two hits and walk while striking out six. Potts, who threw a whopping 133 pitches, had five strikeouts and walked three during his 6.2-inning stint.
Ritter, Horning, Martin and Clawson had two hits each. Blittersdorf had an RBI double in the third to plate Anderson, who also had doubled.
Pokorak and Eric Hiett had two hits apiece for Lynchburg (42-7), which has beaten SU in four of five games.
Game 2 is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday. If a third game is necessary, it will be played at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.