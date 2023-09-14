Fauquier ended more than a season-and-a-half of losing last week against Culpeper County.
Sherando wants to make sure that another streak of misfortune keeps going for the Falcons.
The Warriors will look to extend a seven-game winning streak over Fauquier as the two teams clash at 7 p.m. Friday in Warrenton.
Sherando (1-2) manhandled Fauquier last season in a 55-16 rout at Arrowhead Stadium. The Warriors scored 36 unanswered point to end the contest.
Sherando coach T.J. Rohrbaugh doesn’t expect that kind of game this time around against the Falcons, who snapped a 16-game skid with a 55-35 win last Friday.
“They have a better team than they’ve had in the last couple of years,” Rohrbaugh said. “They are a much improved football team.”
Rohrbaugh said he was impressed with the size that Karl Buckwalter’s club has on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“They’re big up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They have some guys who really get after it on both of their fronts and they’ve got a couple of skill guys to match it.”
The offensive line and the skill players in the backfield helped the Falcons rush for more than 400 yards and eight touchdowns against Culpeper. Mason Hamilton and Aaron Lewis did most of the damage. Hamilton rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries, while Lewis had 199 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Hamilton scored on runs of 41, 28, 20 and 12 yards, while the speedy Lewis rumbled 71 and 60 yards to the end zone.
“Those guys run hard,” Rohrbaugh said of Hamilton and Lewis. “… They’re a good tandem and they have a good offensive line to run behind.”
Sherando’s defense has been solid against the run this season, allowing just 103 yards per game. Defensive linemen Kaleb Nowlin, Drew Tyson, Jamaal Nowlin and Hunter Ratchford have keyed a defensive front that’s featured several players seeing action, too. Kaleb Nowlin leads the area with six sacks.
“They play with a lot of effort,” Rohrbaugh said. “Trey Blanford is our defensive line coach and he does a great job of getting those guys coached up and ready to play football. They’re definitely a unit that does a lot for our defense. I’ve been very pleased with their play. They bring a lot of intensity and a lot of effort. I think some of those other guys on defense are feeding off of that.”
Offensively, the Warriors’ focus will be on themselves. In its two losses this season, Sherando has committed eight total turnovers, including five last week in a 27-25 defeat at Lightridge.
Christian Ruiz is averaging 103 yards per game on the ground with four touchdowns to lead the offense. Brady Hamilton has caught two touchdown passes from Micah Carlson.
Rohrbaugh said turnovers are among the things the Warriors have been focusing on this week.
“I hate to sound like a broken record, but we’re working on blocking, tackling, minimizing penalties, taking care of the football and not turning it over,” he said. “It’s all of those things that make a difference in ballgames that we need to get better at. Obviously, those things have hurt us early in the season. Our goal is just to get better at those things and be better on Friday night.”
Even though last week was a tough loss, Rohrbaugh said he saw progress both on the field and in practice leading up to the clash. He’s looking for another step forward Friday as the Warriors hope to extend their win streak against the Falcons.
“Each and every week, our effort has been there,” Rohrbaugh said. “I haven’t doubted that from the kids. We need to take a step forward in being a more complete football team.”
