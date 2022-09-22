It’s safe to say that the Sherando and Millbrook football teams would like to have another notch or two in the win column heading into Friday night’s matchup in Winchester.
But none of those losses matter when it comes down to Class 4 Northwestern District play, which begins to ramp up as the two local rivals clash at 7 p.m. in the Pioneers’ Homecoming contest.
Sherando (2-2) opened its season with a district romp against James Wood and has gone 1-2 since. Millbrook has gone 1-3 as the Pioneers head into their district opener.
Each squad is battling to become one of the four regional playoff qualifiers and the four teams with the best district mark will get them.
“Anytime that you get back into district play, it’s a good thing,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “It ups the ante a little bit there. It makes our kids know and understand what’s in front of them. As far as the district is concerned, right now it’s wide open. A lot of the teams in the district have been playing non-district opponents, so for a lack of better terms this is when the season begins.”
Millbrook’s Josh Haymore has a slightly different take, but agrees this is where his team must play well.
“It’s kind of an advantage, but a disadvantage sometimes if you look at it that way that we don’t count the out of district games for our playoffs,” Haymore said. “But, it’s also good. You’re looking at it right now with one win for us and to say, ‘Hey with those losses, let’s make ourselves better and keep getting better and better. When we get to district play, we know that’s the time that counts and we need to play hard and don’t make those little mistakes.’”
Both teams enter Friday’s clash coming off of losses where mistakes proved costly.
The Warriors had two turnovers and lost a fourth-quarter lead in a 30-26 loss against Musselman (W.Va.).
“We’ve played a tough non-district schedule,” Smith said. “We’ve played some teams that have tested us. I think we’ve gained some valuable experience. We have two wins and two losses and I think we’ve learned equally from all four of those games.”
Millbrook gave up touchdown passes at the end of the first half and the start of the second half in a 28-14 loss against Potomac Falls.
“We need to just cut out the little critical mistakes at critical times,” Haymore said. “We’ve fumbled the ball twice in two of our losses inside of the 10. … We can’t have those little mistakes which end up being big mistakes that cost us. The kids understand that and they understand they need to fix those things.”
Both coaches see talent from their opponents tonight.
Smith praised how Millbrook has transitioned to the single wing offense this season. Running back Tyson Mallory (305 yards, 3 touchdowns) has been coming on strong and quarterback Detric Brown (209 yards, 7 TDs) lead the attack.
“They run that system well,” Smith said. “They have some wrinkles in it and do some things that can give you trouble.
“It’s completely difficult and radical from anything else that we see,” he added about the single wing. “You have to dedicate your entire defensive practice to prepping for that formation and system. There’s a lot of misdirection that goes on there and false keys. It does require you to be extremely disciplined on that side of the football to maintain success against it.”
“I think we picked up on the offense really quickly,” Haymore said. “I think the kids know what we expect.”
Haymore praised the talent that Sherando has on offense. Quarterback Micah Carlson has thrown for an area-best 10 touchdowns, six to AJ Santiago and three to Jacob Manuel. Jason Foster leads area rushers with 358 yards and has scored five TDs. Gavyn Blye has three rushing touchdowns and one receiving.
Sherando’s defense is led by Josh Metz (40 tackles), Kaleb Nowlin (29 tackles, 11 for losses) and Manuel (3 interceptions).
Millbrook’s defense is led by Brayden Giza (40 tackles) and Cohen Creswell (33 tackles).
Both coaches say their teams have developed heading into the clash.
“Our kids have worked really hard to get to where they are at this point,” Smith said. “We’ve had good experiences in the four games we’ve played. We’ve learned a lot and I think we are a better team than we were Week 1. I’m excited to see the continuing progress these guys are going to have.”
“Offensively and defensively we’ve played pretty good, except for those mistakes which have cost us a lot,” Haymore said. “You say they’re little but they’re actually huge. Record-wise I think we should have won two of those games.”
Both coaches feel avoid errors will be a big factor in determining the winner.
“You’ve got to play mistake free,” Haymore said. “You can’t give them the ball. You can’t just toss it up and hope nobody catches it. You can’t just hope for the best and have that happen. We have to make sure we concentrate and are mentally and physically tough and making sure we execute that thing that we do. When you play good football teams, that’s the things you’ve got to do.”
“I think it comes down to the very basics of football, especially in the high school world, and that’s establishing the line of scrimmage and managing the turnover situation,” Smith said. “We didn’t do a good job of that last week. … Hopefully we can establish the line of scrimmage, win the turnover battle and take our opportunities when they present themselves.”
