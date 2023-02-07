WINCHESTER — Like two heavyweights needing a knockout, the Sherando and Handley boys’ basketball teams threw haymaker after haymaker at each other on Monday.
And before a decision was delivered, the Warriors and Judges required two extra rounds to fight it out.
Needing to drive the length of the court with 5.6 seconds remaining, Sherando finally put Handley on the canvas. Trey Williams found teammate Lazare Adingono for a layup just before the buzzer as the Warriors survived a career-high 43 points from Emerson Fusco to defeat the Judges 73-71 in double overtime at Millbrook High School.
The triumph gave the Warriors (16-6) the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the coming Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament, but more importantly clinched a Region 4C playoff berth for the second consecutive season.
Handley (13-10) receives the No. 2 seed and opens district tournament play by hosting No. 7 Liberty on Friday. The Judges must reach the district tournament title game to have a chance to move on to regional play.
The two teams, who split a pair of regular-season games and tied at 10-2 for the top mark in the district regular season, showed the roaring crowd just why the special playoff game was needed to separate the two.
Led by Fusco, Handley rallied from a nine-point deficit in the last quarter to send the game into overtime. Sherando got a basket from Kellen Tyson to tie the contest with 0.7 seconds left in the first overtime.
“It was a fun game,” said Williams, who had 18 points. “Someone would go on a run and then the other one would catch right back up. It was back-and-forth and back-and-forth. It was just an endless cycle. … We were nervous, excited. Every emotion you wanted was there.”
Both teams struggled to score in the second four-minute overtime. Williams’ transition layup following a block by Adingono gave the Warriors a 71-68 lead with 1:25 to go. But as he had all evening, Fusco willed the Judges back into it. He made one of two free throws with 54.6 left and after a Sherando turnover, Fusco followed up a teammate’s miss with 5.6 seconds left to tie the score at 71-71.
After a timeout, the Warriors’ inbounded the ball to the speedy Gavyn Blye, a football standout. Blye raced upcourt and rifled a pass to Williams, who was too far under the basket to get a shot. In mid-air, Williams turned and found Adingono, who kissed a layup off the glass as time expired, setting off a wild celebration.
“Originally, I was thinking about going for a layup, but I was too far under the basket,” Williams said. “I looked over and I saw my man was open and hit him. … I was just surveying. I looked around left and right, hit him and got him a shot.”
Adingono said he wasn’t sure the ball would be coming to him and he certainly wasn’t the primary option on the final play. “The coaches always tell us to run the floor and I’m always the back man on the break,” Adingono said. “I saw Gavyn come up and you know he’s a football player so I saw him throw to Trey. Somehow it bounced off to me and I got a layup, so that was nice.”
Sherando coach Garland Williams said the final play wasn’t designed for one particular player. “As a coach, you could say, ‘Hey, man this is the perfect play,’” he said. “I can’t say that. We just said, ‘Guards get it. Push it up the floor and we want to get a good look at it.’ … It was just a good play on those guys’ part.”
On the other side, Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said that last basket was devastating because of how hard his squad battled over the course of 40 minutes.
“That’s what’s tough and painful right now,” he said. “I thought they put forth the effort that they deserved to win the game. It just came to that [the Warriors] had the ball at the end and they made a play.
“It just stings that they fought so hard. They fought back. They were resilient. They were everything that you wanted them to be. They played championship level basketball. It’s just a good thing that a trophy wasn’t given out tonight. That’s what we’re still after.”
Sherando led 10-9 after one quarter and 27-22 at the half. The Warriors pushed the margin to 43-36 after three quarters and led 47-38 before Fusco, Breylon Miller and Kyren Oglesby rallied the Judges. Miller’s 3-point play with 2:03 left in regulation put Handley ahead 54-53. Tyson ripped down a teammate’s miss and scored while being fouled and his free throw put the Warriors back in front 56-54 with 1:28 left. Oglesby’s pull-up jumper tied the score with 1:04 left.
Both teams had chances at the buzzer, but could not convert.
The first overtime was a duel between Fusco and Tyson, who did not play as the Warriors fell against the Judges 51-47 in the regular-season finale on Friday.
Fusco scored all 10 of Handley’s points in the overtime period, while Tyson had eight. Fusco’s 3-pointer with 16.4 seconds to go gave the Judges a 66-64 lead.
Needing a hoop to tie, the Warriors nearly got a win. With the clock winding down, Tyson drove to the hoop and was fouled. His shot bounced high off the back rim and swished through with 0.7 on the clock.
“I looked up at the shot clock with five seconds left and I said, ‘You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,’” Tyson said of the clutch shot. “I tried to take him one-on-one like you’re in that scenario. I did that and it just fell.”
Tyson’s free throw was just off the mark which sent the game to the second overtime where he was at least able to slow Fusco a little on a night where the reigning district Player of the Year was nearly unstoppable.
“He was tough to check,” Garland Williams said of Fusco, who scored 30 against the Warriors earlier in the season. “We tried to do some things against him, but he had it going tonight. I’m glad it wasn’t too much.”
Harrell-Zook lauded his senior guard, who rested just briefly in the contest.
“He’s the Player of the Year. It’s the end of the discussion,” Harrell-Zook said of Fusco. “He just played outstanding basketball — taking charges, rebounding the ball. It was just a tremendous effort from him. It was all of the poise that goes into a tie basketball game and getting a bucket. … He put forth everything he could tonight. That’s for sure.”
The Judges also got 12 points from Miller and 10 from Oglesby and solid floor games from others.
“I really truthfully believe everyone had their best game tonight,” Harrell-Zook said. “I think everyone gave forth their best effort. From our head assistant to the end of our staff, I thought everybody gave it their all. That’s what’s tough about it. At the end of the day, there’s winners and losers and we lost tonight.”
Tyson, who said he was 100 percent healthy after being “hobbled” last week in a game against Fauquier, netted 18 points. Adingono finished with 15. The Warriors also got some clutch baskets from Caleb Bowers (seven points in the second half) and Drew Tyson (six points). Blye made two free throws in the second overtime on a night where the Warriors were 8 of 19 from the line.
The exhausting win was worth the effort for the defending district tournament champs. They will open the tournament at home on Feb. 14 against the winner between fourth-seeded James Wood and No. 5 Kettle Run.
“It means everything,” Adingono said. “At the start of the season we were 0-2 and everyone was doubting us. It was like, ‘It’s the same old Sherando of past years.’ We were like, ‘This is motivation for us to come out and do what we can do and play Sherando basketball.’ Now we’re here and we have got the regional berth and the first seed in the district and bye on Friday and a little break day to scout. It feels great.”
“It feels like a lot of weight is off our shoulders,” Kellen Tyson said. “I still don’t like losing, but if that happens [in the district tournament], we’re in regionals. We get that first bye week and that means a lot.”
Garland Williams said he is proud of his club.
“The tough part of being that front leader is that you have got a bulls-eye on you,” he said. “We knew that. Everybody was shooting for us every game. We didn’t win all of them, but we won a good majority of them.”
