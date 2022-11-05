NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run quarterback Abram Chumley remembers what it was like to finish his freshman season 1-9.
That disappointment makes nights like Friday more special.
In a clash against Sherando for the Class 4 Northwestern District title, the Cougars put on an offensive display that had the Warriors on the ropes the entire game.
Colton Quaker rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries and Chumley completed 11 of 12 passes for 167 yards and a score as Kettle Run won its third consecutive district crown with a 47-20 romp at Cougar Stadium.
“This is awesome, three in a row,” said Chumley, who also rushed for 77 yards on eight carries. “From the 1-9 season freshman year, we’ve come so far. The team has started clicking. At the beginning of the year we were a little slow, but we’ve picked it all up and we’re rolling now.”
The Warriors (6-4, 4-2) finished as the second seed in the district and will host Loudoun Valley, the third place finisher in the Dulles District, on Nov. 11. The top-seeded Cougars (10-0, 6-0) will host No. 4 Heritage, a team they defeated 27-14 in their season opener.
Sherando, which got 232 yards passing and two touchdowns tosses from Micah Carlson, never got a handle against a Kettle Run offense that piled up 426 yards. The Warriors struggled with their usually potent running game with just 33 yards on 25 carries.
“We didn’t execute well tonight,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “There was nothing different than what we saw on tape. We didn’t execute well or take care of business on both sides of the ball. We didn’t move the ball on offense as well as we should have and we didn’t get off the field on third down on defense. The end result is what you’ve got there.”
After getting a stop to start the game, Kettle Run drove 83 yards in 12 plays. Chumley was 5-for-5 for 67 yards in the march, including a 13-yard TD pass on third down to fullback Peyton Mehaffey, who bowled over two defenders at the goal line.
A 41-yard pass to Jordan Tapscott (7 catches, 123 yards) set up Quaker’s three-yard TD run that made it 14-0 with 9:08 left in the second quarter.
Sherando did get a jolt of life and could have made the contest interesting. Carlson hit Gavyn Blye with a perfectly thrown ball between two defensive backs and Blye did the rest by sprinting 75 yards for a score.
After a stop and a short punt, the Warriors took over at the Kettle Run 41. They had third-and-1 from the 32, but an incomplete pass, a false start penalty and a 13-yard sack of Carlson by Mehaffey ended the drive at midfield.
Chumley then ran three consecutive times for 38 yards before Quaker raced 12 yards for a score that made it 21-8 with 38 seconds left in the half.
“We commit a penalty that puts us in a bad situation and they go down and score,” Smith said. “If we don’t have that penalty and mental error there, it’s fourth-and-1 and we’re in a decent spot. Again, it comes down to the little details of the game and execution.”
“That was huge,” Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said of the stop and the score before the half. “I think momentum is everything, especially at the high school level. If you can get it swinging, it’s easy to keep it with you. I think it was huge just getting that momentum to swing back our way heading into halftime.”
The first play of the second half just added to the momentum. Kettle Run’s Sam Rodgers took the opening kickoff back 78 yards down the left sideline as the lead ballooned to 28-8.
After stopping Sherando at their 35, the Cougars added to the margin. The big play came on third-and-20 as Chumley and Tapscott combined for a 27-yard pass play to the Sherando 48. Another 24-yard pass from Chumley to Tapscott on third down set up Quaker, who raced untouched around the right side for a 20-yard TD run that made it 35-8.
The Warriors got to within 35-14 on Jason Foster’s TD, set up by a 28-yard Carlson pass to Jacob Manuel. But Quaker was back at it again, going 11 yards for a score on third down with 10:35 left.
“Oh my gosh, it was so key,” Chumley said of the Cougars’ going 7 of 11 on third downs. “The line pushing through and making a hole was big and Quaker going through and getting four touchdowns was crazy.”
“He had a big night and a lot of space to run,” Smith said of Quaker. “Their offensive line did a great job of getting movement and getting off of their doubles. That created running lanes for him and he’s a talented back.”
Chumley’s 27-yard quarterback sneak on fourth-and-2 set up Haydynn Bell’s six-yard TD run with 5:28 left to to end the Kettle Run scoring. Tucker LaFever’s 34-yard kickoff return set up Sherando’s final TD, a 25-yard toss from Carlson to Aiden Leatch.
Carlson finished 12 of 20 and had two passes intercepted, one by Quaker at the back of the end zone on the game’s final play. Foster, who topped 1,000 yards for the season last week, was held to 37 yards on 12 carries. Blye (5 for 123 yards), Manuel (4 for 67) and AJ Santiago (4 for 48) led the Warriors receivers. Linebacker James Walters was in on 15 tackles.
Porterfield was very pleased with his defense, knowing the Warriors’ scoring potential. “The realistic person in me says, ‘Yeah, they’re talented. They’re well-coached. They have weapons. They’re playing well right now. They are going to get some.’ Bending but not breaking was the key to us.”
The Cougars were sharp coming off their bye week after beating Handley 25-14.
“That’s the thing I’m most proud of, how quickly we were able to respond coming off a bye week, especially a late bye,” Porterfield said. “… The fact that off a bye they came out at the start and put together a great three-phased game as far as offense, defense and special teams goes. As a coach, you always wonder what product am I going to get.”
Chumley said Friday’s effort has the Cougars confident heading into the playoffs. “I feel like we’re playing great,” he said. “I think we’re going to go far.”
Smith was disappointed by multiple dead-ball penalties during the contest and he will look to get his team back on track against Loudoun Valley (6-4) at Arrowhead Stadium.
“It’s good that it worked out for us to be a No. 2 seed in the district,” Smith said. “We’ve got Loudoun Valley coming to us. We’ve seen them in the summer a couple of different times in some 7-on-7s, so we kind of have and idea of some of the kids that they have.
“We have to increase our focus to detail. We need to mature. We’re a young group. We’ve got eight sophomores and freshmen out there playing. We’ve got to mature and execute the details and fundamentals of football. We didn’t do that tonight and we have to change that going into next week.”
