NOKESVILLE — Sherando and Kettle Run played seven innings to decide the Class 4 Northwestern District baseball championship on Wednesday.
But really it was just one of those frames — the third — that decided who would end up with the trophy and a regional berth and whose season would end.
The Warriors scored once in the third to snap a tie, but the Cougars strung together six hits (four with two outs) to score five runs in the bottom of the inning as Kettle Run garnered the title with a 6-2 victory.
“Basically this game boils down to one inning in a microcosm,” Sherando coach Pepper Martin said. “They were one inning better than us tonight. … In games of this magnitude, sometimes that’s all it takes.”
The Cougars only had one other hit off of Sherando’s Cole Orr outside of the third, while the Warriors managed just two total hits against Kettle Run starter Damen Tapscott, who threw 6.2 innings before exhausting his limit of pitches.
“My team put up great at-bats against a pretty good arm in Cole Orr,” said Tapscott, who walked four and struck out seven. “Without them hitting like they did, I don’t think we would be holding that trophy right now.”
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. After an out, Orr drew a walk. Courtesy runner Logan Brannan moved up a base when Brady Largent reached on a two-out error. Neil Holborn then ripped Tapscott’s first pitch for a single to right-center to plate Brannan.
JJ Mulhern led off the bottom of the first with a double, was bunted to third and scored on Nate Wiles’ towering sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-1.
The Warriors regained the lead in the top of the third. Trey Williams and Orr led off with back-to-back walks and the baserunners moved into scoring position after Tyler Strosnider’s sacrifice bunt. Tapscott got Largent on strikes and was ahead 0-2 against Holborn, but couldn’t put him away. During the nine-pitch at-bat, Tapscott uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Williams to score. Tapscott finally got Holborn on a liner to right field to end the inning.
The Cougars came back in the bottom of the frame with some clutch, two-out swings. With one out, Dillon DeAnda and Mulhern hit back-to-back singles. Orr fanned Trey Western, but Wiles delivered an RBI single on a 1-2 pitch to tie the score.
The hits kept coming. Sean Martin smacked an RBI single to give the Cougars the lead at 3-2. Sam Linebaugh’s double to left brought in another run and Sean Hallett’s single to right-center plated two more before Orr could get a groundout to end the inning.
“They weren’t cheap hits,” Pepper Martin said. “They had good at-bats. They strung them together and got those runs in.”
Orr felt like he was making good pitches. “I was hitting the spots that we wanted to honestly,” said the right-hander, who will pitch at Ferrum College. “They were just getting good bats on it and putting it right where we weren’t. Props to them. On some of them I was putting it right where we needed to on two-strike pitches and they were just hitting it.”
From there, both pitchers were dominating.
Sherando had a scoring chance in the fourth after Malachi Sloane reached on a walk and Giancarlo Lisciandrello was hit by a pitch. With runners at first and third with two outs, Williams flew out to deep center.
"We just couldn’t find a hole out there," Martin said.
That started a string of eight consecutive outs for Tapscott, before Nicholas Usa’s pinch-hit single with one out in the seventh. Tapscott then struck out Williams to end his 108-pitch outing.
“I just had to trust my defense behind me to be able to make the plays,” said Tapscott, who relied on his fastball during the second half of the game. “Once I trusted them, I started to get into a groove with all of my pitches.”
Reliever Warren Bernard came in and walked Orr on four pitches, but got Strosnider on a grounder to end the game.
“Baseball is a funny game,” Pepper Martin said. “You can outplay the opposition, but have one bad inning and it makes all of the difference. Hats off to the Tapscott kid. He pitched a good game for them. He was having a little bit of trouble locating his pitches early in the game and he made some adjustments and he started to roll after that.”
Orr retired the final 10 batters he faced. Right fielder Ty Helmick caught four of those outs and Hayden Lafever made a nice sliding catch to end the sixth.
“In the end, I started to just throw it a little harder,” Orr said of his success after the third frame. “I think that’s all I really needed, just a little more gas to it.”
Martin wasn’t surprised that Orr rebounded from the rough inning.
“Coach [Craig] Bodenschatz made this statement, ‘He’s a self-made player,’” Martin said about Orr. “When he was JV, he was mediocre at best, but he dedicated himself and he wanted to be the best player he possibly could be. He put in the work to become the quality player he is, not only pitching, but he swings the bat so well we made him our No. 2 hitter.
“He’s just such a competitor. He didn’t let [the third] faze him. He was like, ‘Give me the ball and let’s go again.’ It was just that little blip.”
Tapscott, a transfer from Fauquier, was ecstatic to be a district champion. The Cougars will host the Dulles District runner-up in the Region 4C semifinals.
“It means a lot,” Tapscott said. “From where we came from in the beginning of the season and myself not making it past the second round to winning the district championship, it just feels amazing.”
The Warriors, who split two games with the Cougars during the regular season, finished 12-11. They also struggled early this season, but played better in the stretch run. Their 4-3 victory over James Wood in the semifinals was the only time the Colonels loss to a district team this season.
“I’m really proud of this group,” Martin said. “In all my years of coaching, they’re right up there near the top of the team that improved the most from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. They stayed focused. They continued to work hard. They bought in to what we were trying to get across to them and teach them offensively.
“We were playing so inconsistently,” he added. “Then all of sudden it came together and they started to have some success which bred some more confidence in them. They came together as a group with a lot of team unity and that carried over from game to game.”
Orr, Sloane, Helmick and Tyler Whitacre were the only seniors on the team.
“Especially from last year, this team was a lot more fun,” Orr said. “We weren’t supposed to do much. Even though we didn’t get this job done, we still did a lot of great things. We even beat James Wood and I don’t know if anybody really thought we had a chance of do it. We ended up going far in the playoffs as opposed to last year when we didn’t even win a game. I’m proud of everybody. I love these boys.”
