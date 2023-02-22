STEPHENS CITY — For the second consecutive season, the Sherando High School girls' basketball team has qualified for the Class 4 state tournament and the Warriors did it in impressive fashion Tuesday.
Sherando scored the first eight points and never looked back, rolling to an easy 58-31 home victory over Heritage in the Region 4C semifinals.
The Warriors (22-3) advance to Thursday's regional championship game at Tuscarora (24-2), a 50-42 winner over Millbrook, at 6 p.m.
"We talked about coming out strong and being ready to play," Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said. "At this point in the year, everyone you play is going to be a strong team. We wanted to come out strong and make a statement early. I thought the girls did a very nice job with that. It certainly helps build momentum and confidence early in the game.
"We get momentum and confidence from our defense, so getting some steals helps with that as well. We need to keep our focus. It's been a long season, we're tired and things of that nature but now that we're at this point there's so much desire to keep winning and keep playing that we can certainly keep that going."
It took the Warriors all of 10 seconds to get going. After Sherando won the opening tip, freshman Aliza Murray got the night started by burying a long 3-pointer.
Back-to-back layups from Jaiden Polston and Murray pushed the lead to seven and Polston capped the run with a free throw making it 8-0 midway through the first.
Heritage (15-9) was held without a field goal in the first quarter and the only two points it did score came off two free throws by Rachel Stewart with 2:57 left in the period.
Sherando answered that with another 8-0 run and took the biggest lead of the quarter on a 3-point bomb from the corner by Grace Burke with six seconds left for a 16-2 lead after one.
The Warriors' defense was dominant throughout the contest, forcing 23 turnovers, and didn't allow the Pride to score double figures in any quarter until the fourth when the game was well in hand.
With 5:33 left in the first half, the Pride finally picked up their first field goal on a putback by JV call-up Alyssa Stanford, but that was sandwiched in between two more 3-pointers from Murray that pushed the Warriors lead to 22-4.
Stanford scored on another putback with just over a minute left in the half to close the deficit to 28-10, but Burke took over the last 37 seconds of the half.
Burke scored the last eight points on two 3-pointers and a fast break layup that gave the Warriors a 36-11 halftime lead. She nailed a 3-point bomb at the buzzer.
"We certainly have shooters that can get hot from beyond the arc but we have girls underneath that can finish and girls that can drive," Wilson said. "We also have some girls off the bench that can come in and help the team out and we had a few that did that tonight. If we had to live or die by the 3, it would be concerning but we've had several games this year that we haven't shot well but we picked it up in other areas.
"Heritage is a good team, they have good players and a good coaching staff so we figured that we would see some adjustments, more pressure, things of that nature," Wilson added. "So we just encouraged them to stay mentally focused. We had a couple lapses there, especially early [in the second half] that we weren't happy with. The good play in the first half helped in getting them refocused later."
For the game, the Warriors made seven 3-pointers (three each from Murray and Burke) and outscored the Pride 21-0 from beyond the arc.
The Warriors extended the lead to as much as 28 (44-16) in the third quarter and held a 47-20 lead after Farren Crist's 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in the third.
In the fourth quarter, the two teams played even with each scoring 11 points but the Warriors starters got to watch their backups play for a good part of the final frame.
Murray paced three Warriors in double figures with a game-high 18 points, adding three rebounds and three assists. Polston had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three steals and two blocks. Burke chipped in with 13 points and six assists.
Stewert led Heritage 10 points, while Riley Makitka added eight.
The Warriors ensured themselves their second consecutive trip to the state tournament. They made it for the first time in school history last year.
"It was a goal from Day 1 [to make the state tournament]," Wilson said. "We talked about it and we've been taking it one game at a time all season but we're certainly looking forward to that. I'm just really proud of the girls for achieving that and getting back to state.
"We've seen Tuscarora a little bit in fall leagues and camps and things like that. We haven't done a whole lot of scouting on them really but we'll certainly get after that tonight and prepare the girls for that and to give them the best shot to win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.