STEPHENS CITY — While the Sherando girls’ tennis team has been dominant in the Class 4 Northwestern District in recent seasons, it had been awhile since the Warriors had earned a berth in the Class 4 state tournament.
That last came in 2019 before any of the current players were on the squad.
This season’s Warriors have left no doubt they belong among the state’s elite and they certainly proved that in the Region 4C semifinals on Wednesday morning. Sherando players did not drop a set and rolled to a 5-0 romp against Dulles District runner-up Lightridge.
The victory qualified for the Warriors (19-1) for the Class 4 quarterfinals and they will host old rival Handley (16-4) for the regional title on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
“I’m so excited,” senior Emmy Woolever said after her victory at No. 3 singles. “This was my first-ever regional win. I’m just psyched to say I’m going to states.”
“We really worked hard this season,” said senior Michaela Koch, the team’s No. 1 singles player. “The hard work paid off.”
Koch said a lot of that labor started prior to the first match. “A lot of us had practiced before the season together,” said the district singles runner-up. “We focused a lot on doubles, even though we didn’t play doubles today.”
The Warriors, who have won four consecutive district titles, didn’t get to play at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the shortened 2021 season, only the regional champion advanced to states and Loudoun Valley edged Sherando in the Region 4C final. Last season, Loudoun Valley eliminated the Warriors in the regional semifinals.
On a cool and breezy Wednesday morning against Lightridge, they took control by racing to big early leads in nearly every match and closed out the overall victory in a little more than an hour.
“My girls played really well today,” Sherando coach Trevor Johnson said. “Lightridge is a very good team. The scores might not be indicative of how tight the matches were, but they pushed my girls and made them work. My girls just played really well.”
No. 2 Morgan Sutphin got the Warriors off to a great start. The senior’s powerful groundstrokes were too much for the Lightning’s Lauren Ryu in a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
No. 6 Lia Gannon was the next to finish. With the score 3-2 in the second set, the senior rattled off the final three games to score a 6-1, 6-2 triumph against Sreeja Iragavarapu.
Just a few minutes later, No. 4 Katie Freilich pushed the Sherando lead to 3-0. The freshman rolled to a 6-0 win in the opening set and closed out the match 6-3 against Sanjana Chilambi.
Woolever, whose sister Maddy was a standout player on the 2019 team, made it 4-0. She got out to big leads early in each set of a 6-3, 6-3 triumph against Cora Westover.
“I definitely think I need to focus more on going towards the net,” Woolever said. “That helped me a lot today.”
Probably the most competitive first set came between Michaela Koch and Lightridge’s Bhumika Kumaresan at No. 1 singles. The two pounded groundstrokes at each other in the first set. Leading 5-4, Koch served it out. She blasted a service winner and forced a backhand error from Kumaresan on the final two points.
Koch raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set before taking that one 6-1 and clinching the overall team win. “I think it took me a little while to get into it,” Koch said of the match. “Then I was doing well in the second set, but she was a really good player. It was kind of like getting out my nerves.”
Gabriella Koch and Lightridge’s Avery Robinson didn’t finish at No. 5, though both players wanted to. Koch was up a set and the two players were tied 5-5 in the second set before the match was called off and the Warriors could celebrate their shutout.
“I’m very impressed with us,” Woolever said of blanking the Lightning. “We always are like, ‘Let’s hope to win in singles,’ but this is crazy to actually win in singles.”
“I feel really confident about the rest of the season, going into the postseason and going to states because we did so well today,” Michaela Koch added.
“Any time you can win like that it’s very exciting,” Johnson said. “The girls played well, all of them No. 1 through No. 6.”
Next up is another round against Handley, the fifth time the two teams will have met this season. They split in the regular season, but the Warriors won a special playoff to be the top seed for the district tournament (5-3) and the tournament title match (5-1).
The Judges knocked off Dulles District champion Rock Ridge 5-2 on Wednesday and had several players in attendance to watch Sherando and Lightridge on Thursday.
“We’re not that surprised,” Woolever said of seeing Handley again. “It seems like we play them a million times every year.”
“I know they really want to win because we’ve had our rivalry throughout the season,” Michaela Koch said. “… It’s nice to know what we’re going up against.”
“It should be a fun match,” Johnson said.
