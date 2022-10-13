The Sherando and Handley football teams both had something in common entering last week’s Class 4 Northwestern District action.
Both were unbeaten in district play and both were facing opponents who had losing overall records.
And when all was said and done, both had suffered defeats thanks in part to turnovers at the wrong time.
Now both looking to rebound, the Warriors (4-3, 2-1) and Judges (5-1, 1-1) will square off Friday at Arrowhead Stadium in a key district matchup that also could decide the winner of the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple awarded by The Winchester Star to the top team in Winchester and Frederick County.
Playing without starting quarterback Micah Carlson, Sherando moved the ball well under the leadership of Kaden Bryant, but suffered a 35-29 loss against Liberty (2-4, 1-1) last week. The Warriors had a chance to take the lead with under three minutes left but fumbled on first-and-goal from the Liberty 3.
“That was a heart-breaking game,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “In the coaching world, those games are tough. They’re hard to swallow. We know what our issues are and we’ve addressed them this week. I think our kids have done a good job responding to that and to the coaching, so far. Sometimes, you have to have a short memory.”
Last Friday’s 25-0 loss against Millbrook (3-4, 1-1) was one of the worst losses coach Dan Jones, a former Handley player and longtime assistant, can remember. “Everything went wrong,” Jones said. “I’m not taking anything away from Millbrook, but we could not do anything right.”
Jones said the film from the game bore witness to how bad it was as the Judges committed five turnovers and had 10 penalties.
“Every single one of us made a mistake that cost us,” he said. “Either it was a penalty, it was a fumble, a missed block or we lined up wrong. On defense, we had one kid do something different than everybody else. In coaching, maybe we didn’t call the right plays and put kids in the best situations. We all had a part in it. We all made our mistakes that night and hopefully we all got them out of the way.”
Smith knows a little about how Jones felt. The Warriors had a pair of turnovers and were hurt by eight penalties against Liberty on a night where they put up big yardage.
“We have got to take care of the football on offense,” he said. “You can’t have 530 yards of offense and only (29) points in game. That’s a big thing for us. We’ve stressed it. The kids are aware.”
Both coaches say they are wary of their opponent.
Jones is impressed with the sheer number of weapons the Warriors have on offense. Jason Foster leads all area runners with 826 yards and has rushed for eight scores. AJ Santiago leads area receivers with 31 catches for 643 yards and nine TDs, including three last week. Gavyn Blye has eight touchdowns rushing and four receiving.
“Just pick a number and they’re all weapons,” Jones said. “They all can hurt you on a single play. We have to be ready to defend everywhere.”
Smith, who said who quarterbacks his team this week will be a game-time decision, is wary of the Judges’ defensive line and secondary. Defensive tackle Rodd’ney Davenport leads the Judges with 46 tackles, including seven for a loss.
“Being able to control and manage their defensive front will be a key component to the game,” Smith said. “Davenport is always a guy you have to be aware of and where he is. He gets penetration and disrupts some things.”
Handley will try to get back on track after being shut down by Millbrook. The Judges had been averaging nearly 36 points per game before being blanked last week. Led by quarterback Davion Butler (251 yards), the Judge have five players who have rushed for more than 140 yards and Butler has thrown for eight scores.
“They had a tough one there against Millbrook, but obviously you don’t win five games doing things wrong all of the time,” Smith said of the Judges. “I think they are a solid football team. They’ve got a lot of athletes on the field.”
Jones, who calls the team’s plays, admitted he had a rough weekend contemplating the humbling loss.
“How do we respond? How do we fix it? What do we do?,” Jones said. “The bottom line is we practice the way we’ve been doing it and hopefully we click the way we’ve been clicking. … We all have bad days and hopefully that’s all it was.”
The Warriors defense, led by linebacker Josh Metz (61 tackles, 4 sacks), Kaleb Nowlin (51 tackles, 6.5 sacks) and Jacob Manuel (4 interceptions), have been opportunistic, forcing 20 turnovers this season.
But Smith would like to see more turnovers on downs, too.
“We have to get off the field on third down,” said Smith, who has seen opposing offenses convert on 45 percent of their third-down plays. “We haven’t done a great job on third down this year. We have to take a step forward in that direction. Again, we know that and have addressed it.”
Both coaches said their teams are well aware that the “Apple Cup” could be on the line. Sherando, which had won it every season but one since 2011, saw the trophy move to Handley’s trophy case last season. Sherando, which has already knocked off James Wood and Millbrook, can bring it back with a win against the Judges.
“I think it’s huge,” Smith said. “…. Everyone is in close proximity and knows one another. You’re playing for a trophy of sorts and I think it’s a big deal for our kids. I think they are going to be excited to go out and compete for that.”
Handley isn’t out of the running in keeping it, but must beat the Warriors to have any chance.
“After my bad weekend of going through everything, I was trying to find some positives,” Jones said. “The positive is we actually still control pretty much our destiny. Whether we beat Millbrook or not, we still have to beat Sherando and James Wood to win the Apple Cup. We still have to beat Sherando, James Wood, Kettle Run and Liberty and can still win the district.”
Friday’s contest also will serve as Sherando’s Hall of Fame game with the seven-member Class of 2022 to be honored at halftime.
