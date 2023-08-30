There were several things that Sherando High School football coach T.J. Rohrbaugh liked about his team’s effort last week against Brentsville, but there was one prevailing theme that caused the Warriors to drop a tough 28-21 decision.
“I think it’s just execution on a consistent basis,” said Rohrbaugh, whose team will look to get back on the winning track by hosting Jefferson (W.Va.) in a rare Thursday matchup at 6 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. “I think we left a lot plays out there on the field where we didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. It’s a process of getting better and trying to clean things up on both sides of the ball. It’s just keep working and get better at those things this week and hopefully we’ll be better with our execution throughout the course of four quarters.”
In Jefferson, they’ll face a somewhat similar challenge on defense. Like Brentsville’s Caleb Alexander, Cougars quarterback Dylan Harich can make big plays with his arm and legs. Harich threw for a score in Jefferson’s 21-19 win against Spring Mills on Friday. It was his play late in last season’s loss to the Warriors that earned him the starting job for good.
“They have a lot of good athletes,” Rohrbaugh said. “They have a quarterback who can make plays with his arm and his feet. They’re big up front on both sides of the ball and are a physical team. They are a pretty good football team.”
The Cougars also have a speedy running back in Tay’Shaun Roper, who rushed for two scores last week, and wide receiver Keyshawn Robinson, a West Virginia commit who caught a TD pass against Spring Mills.
“They are both good athletes,” Rohrbaugh said. “Both are very fast.”
Rohrbaugh said the key to stopping the Cougars will be mixing up the defense.
“You want to try to take away what they do best, mix up coverages and bring pressure doing different things with your fronts,” he said. “You just want to do different things that takes away what the opposition wants to do each week.”
Rohrbaugh felt the Warriors had many of the right elements in the loss to Brentsville. They rallied from a 28-14 deficit with a little more than four minutes remaining, but a late turnover from the Tigers’ 1 sealed the loss.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Rohrbaugh said. “I love the effort that our kids played with, the intensity and physicality. I thought we brought all of those things to the table. It was just our execution. We need to get better at executing the details on a play-in and play-out basis on both sides of the ball.”
Quarterback Micah Carlson completed 13 of 21 passes for 214 yards and two scores in the contest. He completed passes to four different receivers, including a 75-yard score to Brady Hamilton and a six-yarder to tight end James Walters.
“Micah does an excellent job back there,” Rohrbaugh said. “When he has time and a pocket to throw out of, he’s doing a good job of finding his receivers and getting the ball where it needs to be.”
In addition to facing a tough team like Jefferson, which defeated the Warriors 41-14 in 2021, the contest offers the challenge of playing on a Thursday. Competing a day earlier does require adjustments.
“The only thing is we lose a day of preparation, but that affects both teams the same way,” Rohrbaugh said. “You kind of have to condense things down. There are maybe some things that you see on film that you might want to implement in the game. You kind of have to throw a couple of things out because you don’t have the practice time to work on them and get good at them prior to the game. … You have to do the best that you can in a couple of days and get ready to roll.”
Last week, the Warriors and Brentsville finished the contest with relatively the same total yardage, first downs and number of penalties. The big difference came in the turnovers.
Brentsville’s lone turnover came on a Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half. Sherando had three, one leading to a Tigers touchdown and one halting the potential game-tying or game winning drive with 53 seconds remaining.
“I think the big key is we can’t lose the turnover battle like we did against Brentsville,” Rohrbaugh said. “That was a big part of the outcome of [last] Friday night’s game. The reason we came out on the wrong side of things is because of our turnovers. We have to take care of the football and that goes back to executing the details.
“If we bring the same energy, passion and physicality that we brought last Friday night, I think we’ll be alright. If we combine that with execution, I think we’ll be good.”
