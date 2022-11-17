Sherando High School football coach Jake Smith has seen a pattern with unbeaten Loudoun County, the Warriors’ opponent in the Region 4C semifinals on Friday.
Just like this past week against Handley, the Captains are often in a tight game at halftime, but after the break, they begin to exert their will and wear down their foes. The Captains outscored the Judges 28-0 in the third quarter of a 42-13 victory.
“If you look at a lot of their scores, I think you’ll find a lot of games are close at half,” said Smith, whose team travels to Sonny Pearson Stadium. “In the third quarter, they start to separate themselves. That’s a part of the running game and the physicality that they bring to the table.”
Smith feels like his team is coming off of a pretty physical victory, too. The Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter to a 40-23 triumph against Loudoun Valley last Thursday.
“I was really impressed with our kids, not only from a schematical Xs and Os standpoint,” Smith said. “From a physicality standpoint, I though our kids played extremely hard. I thought they played with a lot of passion for four quarters and I couldn’t be happier with side of things.”
Smith knows the Warriors are going to have to play with more of the same against Loudoun County (11-0), which has outscored its opponents by a 364-95 margin. Even those numbers might be a little skewed. Millbrook scored both of its touchdowns and Handley had one of its scores against the Loudoun County reserves.
“Defensively, they play very safe and sound football over there,” Smith said. “They don’t take a lot of chances and as a result it doesn’t leave many opportunities out there for explosive plays. They’re undefeated for a reason.”
The Warriors were very explosive against Loudoun Valley, amassing their point total on just 29 plays. Quarterback Micah Carlson had TD runs of 61 and 63 yards and also completed a 74-yard pass to AJ Santiago that set up another score. Santiago also had a 94-yard kickoff return for a TD.
Those types of long gains may not be available against the Captains. Handley had just one play go for more than 20 yards and went three-and-out on three consecutive series to start the second half as Loudoun County’s lead ballooned from 14-6 to 42-6 in less than 11 minutes.
The Captains are led by linebacker Jackson Snyder, the Dulles District Defensive Player of the Year.
“You have to put a drive together to move the ball down the field and score,” Smith said of facing the Captains’ defense. “In high school football to get 14- to 17-year-old kids on the same page on 11 or 12 plays, it’s difficult to do. It tests your discipline and that’s something we’ll have to be successful at on Friday.”
The Warriors definitely have the skill personnel to test the Captains. Jason Foster has rushed for 1,103 yards and 16 scores on 179 carries. Gavyn Blye has 520 yards and 13 TDs on 86 carries, while catching 44 passes for 819 yards and 8 scores. Santiago has 43 catches for 956 yards and 10 TDs, while Carlson has completed 89 of 134 passes for 1,721 yards and 18 scores.
“I think that we’re pretty well balanced on the offensive side of the football,” Smith said. “We’ve thrown for over 2,000 yards and we’ve run for over 2,000 yards this season. Having the ability to run the ball as well as being able to throw the ball does create opportunities for us. I think that balance and mixture will be helpful on Friday.”
The Warriors’ defense also faces of tough task of stopping the Captains. Loudoun County’s first-string offense scored on six of its seven possessions against Handley and also can hurt you with the running and passing game.
Quarterback Zach Hensch, a First Team All-Dulles District pick, leads the Captains’ offense. Last week, he ran for three scores and threw for a TD against the Judges. He also ran for two scores and threw for two more in a 34-14 win over Millbrook.
“He’s a very physical runner and he doesn’t go down on first contact,” Smith said. “He doesn’t run like a typical quarterback would run the ball. He carries the ball like a tailback.”
And the Captains have a load to stop at tailback. Just back from missing several games, Jason Murray Jr., ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Handley.
“He generates spark,” Smith said of the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder. “He’s a big kid and he’s also explosive. He can make plays in the passing game as well. He’s certainly a very talented player and we’ll have to be aware of where he is on every snap.”
Hensch’s favorite target is First Team All-Dulles tight end Joey Fitzpatrick, who had a spectacular one-hand grab and drew a big interference penalty against Handley.
“The tight end is a talented player,” Smith said. “He’s a tight end, but he moves like a receiver. When you play that position and you have the ability to run with his size, it presents some mismatches for us.”
The Warriors will counter with a defense that picked off Dulles District Offense Player of the Year Ashu Bertaut-Strange three times last week. Josh Metz had 17 tackles, while Jake Dann had 10 and an interception against the Vikings.
Smith looks at a couple of important facets if the Warriors are going to be able to knock off the top-seeded Captains, the only Dulles District team to survive the quarterfinal round.
“Offensively, we have to play our game,” he said. “We need to execute and we need to take advantage of the opportunities that they give us. We’ll have opportunities and it’s up to us to make the most of them and we need to stay patient and not get frustrated with the style of defense that they play.
“On the defensive side of the ball, we need to recognize a lot of different personnel groupings. ... We need to have the ability to stop the run and force their hand to throw the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.