WINCHESTER — The Sherando and Handley girls' tennis teams met for the sixth and final time this season on Monday.
If the previous battles taught anyone anything, predicting the outcome and who would provide the knockout blow was a guess at best.
Round 6 in the Class 4 state semifinals was no exception.
Sherando trailing by a set in all three doubles matches rebounded to win a pair in 10-point tiebreakers as the Warriors defeated the Judges 5-3 at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
Sherando (21-2) clinched the second championship berth in program history and will face Jamestown, a 5-3 winner over Courtland, at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Huntington Park Tennis Center in Newport News for the crown. Handley’s season ended 18-5.
The triumph, spurred by three tiebreaker victories, gave the Warriors a final 4-2 edge against the Judges, who had beaten them 5-4 for the region title in their latest clash.
“It was always really stressful playing them every single time,” said freshman Katie Freilich, who won both in singles and doubles for the Warriors on Monday. “You knew it could go either way every single time.”
“It was a veritable roller-coaster,” was how Sherando coach Trevor Johnson described the clash between the two teams, where the outcome seemed to change like thrill ride.
“That’s what makes this rivalry so great — on any given day it’s going to be them or us in some weird combination,” Handley coach Steffany Plotts said. “There is no one that wins every time. They can’t and that’s a testament to what good players they are. They figure it out, they adapt and they evolve. I think we’ve made each other much better teams.”
The Warriors needed to pull off a miracle by sweeping the doubles after trailing defending state champion Western Albemarle 4-2 in singles on Saturday and did it to win 5-4.
With Monday's match tied 3-3 after singles, Handley came out and took it to the Warriors in the first set of doubles.
No. 1 Sarina Parikh and Lindsay Pifer raced to a 4-1 lead and took the first set 6-2 against Sherando’s Michaela Koch and Freilich. Sisters Tess and Sophia McAllister also took a 4-1 lead on the way to capturing the first set 6-3 at No. 3 doubles against Gabriella Koch and Kendall Clark. And after trailing 3-1, Handley’s Grace Meehan and Page Brubaker rallied to take the opening set 6-4 against Emmy Woolever and Morgan Sutphin.
Backed against the ropes again, the Warriors came out fighting.
At No. 1, Michaela Koch and Freilich took over control at the net and grabbed a quick 3-0 lead in the second set. Leading 4-1, they won a long game with multiple deuce points before closing out the set 6-1.
That brought out the 10-point tiebreaker (first to 10 with a margin of two points) to decide the winner. The two teams split the first 10 points, but Michaela Koch and Freilich took control from there, winning five of the last six points for a 10-6 triumph.
“We have practiced doubles every single practice for the whole entire year,” Freilich said. “We know that we have amazing doubles skills. We just had to stay calm and apply the skills.”
Freilich, in particular, excelled at the net after the opening set. “I was gaining more confidence as the match went on,” she said. “I was making better shots. … I was going for more and attacking more at the net.”
With Clark and Gabriella Koch extending the second set at No. 3, that gave time for Woolever and Sutphin to pull out the eventual clincher.
The Sherando duo got off to a 4-1 lead only to see Meehan and Brubaker rally to to take a 5-4 lead and serve for the set. The two Warriors got the critical service break and Woolever held to make it 6-5. A double-fault on break point made it 7-5 and pushed the match to another tiebreaker.
Sutphin and Woolever dominated from the start of the tiebreaker, firing passing shots and winning points at the net. They took a quick 4-1 lead. Meehan and Brubaker got as close as 5-3, but the Sherando duo was too locked in. Back-to-back passing shots made the score 9-4 and a Handley error set off the Warriors’ celebration.
“I think we just had to buckle down and remember what we were doing,” Woolever said of the comeback in the deciding match. “Then it just took care of itself. Eventually, you just have to have fun.”
Excelling at doubles certainly has the Warriors still alive in search of a state crown.
“We love doubles,” Woolever said. “Morgan and I are like best friends. It’s always super fun and it definitely helps to have someone there to help bring you back up.”
“Once they started to play how they know how to play and are comfortable playing, they play really well together,” said Johnson of his team’s turnaround in doubles on Monday. “Once they got out of that funk, things started to turn. … They believe they can do it no matter what.”
Plotts said her squad simply couldn’t find a way to take advantage of the one-set edge.
“It is frustrating when you’re up like that,” she said. “I think the girls felt really good and confident, but they just didn’t finish. That happens. I’m so proud of them. … I think it just got a little bit away from us at the end. That’s tennis and that’s life. That was the message we told them. … They didn’t play awful at all. They played great tennis, but it just wasn’t quite enough. [Give] all of the credit to the Sherando girls. They finished and we did not finish today.”
The Warriors entered Monday’s action for the second consecutive match without Lia Gannon, who played No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles throughout the regular season.
Handley won at No. 6 to score the first point of the match. Trailing Clark 3-2 in the first set, Sophia McAllister ripped off four consecutive games for a 6-3 win in the first set. Trailing 1-0, McAllister won the next four games to pull ahead on the way to a 6-3 triumph in the second set.
Sherando bounced back to tie the score with a huge win from Woolever at No. 3. Woolever had never beaten Pifer in singles this season, but controlled the match. She closed out the first set with a perfect lob to win 6-3. After trailing 2-1 early in the second set, she once again pulled away to win 6-3.
“I have no idea,” said Woolever when asked about what made the difference this time against Pifer. “I don’t know if the luck was just on my side. I definitely tried a lot of angles and it worked out for the better.”
“Every single time she’s played her she’s gotten closer and closer and closer,” Johnson said of Woolever. “I think basically she trusted [our coaches] who said, ‘You need to attack more, get to the net and put balls away.’ She brought [Pifer] forward, lobbed her and passed her. She did much better and doing that kind of stuff.”
Handley jumped back into the lead with Meehan’s 6-3, 6-3 win over Sutphin at No. 2 singles. Meehan raced out to a 4-1 lead in each set.
Once again Sherando bounced back with the first of the day’s matches to head to a tiebreaker. Gabriella Koch cruised to a 6-1 win in the first set against Tess McAllister, but the Handley lefty won the final four games to take the second set 6-3.
In the tiebreaker, Koch got out to a 5-1 lead, but McAllister rallied to tie it at 5-5. Koch never trailed in the tiebreaker, but it was squared at 7-7. Koch took two straight, the second on a service winner. McAllister saved one match point, but Koch put away an overhead to win 10-8.
Freilich, who had lost her last matchup in a tiebreaker against Brubaker, was involved in another tight match at No. 4 singles. At each changeover, neither player led by more than a game before Freilich took the final game of each set. The slugfest ended with Freilich winning 6-4, 6-4.
Freilich said she knew coming in that Brubaker was going to hit a lot to her backhand and was prepared. “I was just feeling really comfortable with all of my shots and I was attacking,” she said. “It was really good.”
The final singles match was a nail-biter, which also was interrupted for about 15 minutes in the first set by a swarm of bees.
Michaela Koch and Parikh each had streaks of brilliance in each set. Koch got off to a 3-0 lead before the bees came. Parikh then won the next four games before Koch closed out the set with a three straight to win 6-4. In the second set, it was Parikh who pulled away down the stretch, capturing three of the last four games to win 6-3.
In the ensuing tiebreaker, Parikh led 5-2, but Koch rallied, saving a match point to tie it at 9-9. The two were tied at 10-10 before Parikh pulled out the final two points to take the tiebreaker 12-10.
Following the match, Woolever gave a big hug to her sister Maddy, who was part of the Warriors’ last state championship squad as a freshman in 2017.
“We are just very excited,” Woolever said of playing for a state title. “There is no words to describe it other than excitement.”
“I told them from of the beginning of the season that I hope you know how good you are,” Johnson said. “Sometimes I wondered if they believed me. Sometimes they are a hard team to coach in the sense that they like to goof around and do stuff like that. But, they respond well under pressure.”
Plotts, the former Handley state champ who is in her first season coaching the Judges, was proud of her squad, which graduated Parikh, Meehan, Pifer, Brubaker and Sophia McAllister.
“I think the girls have come so far,” Plotts said. “I told from the beginning there was a possibility they could get to states. There wasn’t a kid in the room that believed me. As we have kept going and going, they started to see, ‘Oh, maybe we can.’ They finally at the end here believed and they know that they are a championship team. If that little bit of confidence is the only thing they learn this year, they can take with them the rest of their lives.”
