Last season, a young Sherando squad fought its way to the Class 4 Northwestern District’s final Region 4C playoff position.
Now a year later, the Warriors will have a shot at taking the district title and a No. 1 seed for the regionals.
To do that, they’ll have to do something no one else has done this season — beat Kettle Run. Sherando (6-3 overall, 4-1 district) and the Cougars (9-0, 5-0) will battle for the top spot in the district. The loser will be seeded second for next week’s regional playoffs.
“I think a No. 1 seed would be fantastic,” said Warriors coach Jake Smith. “Coming from last year where we were 5-5 and getting into the playoffs with a lot of young players, they got kind of a taste of the playoffs and what that environment is like. It helped fuel the offseason and the offseason training.
“We set goals in the offseason — Goal No. 1 being to win the Apple Cup and Goal No. 2 was to win the district championship. Those kids have worked tremendously hard from last year to this year to put themselves into position to play for a district title this Friday. To come out with a win would be a leap and bound for our program.”
Kettle Run, which is coming off a bye week after defeating Handley 25-14 on Oct. 22, is looking for its third consecutive district crown.
“I think we know at this point that the Sherando game is going to be for all of the marbles,” Cougars coach Charlie Porterfield said after defeating Handley. “There’s no backdoor way into it anymore. It’s whoever wins that game will be the district champ and be the No. 1 seed. Our message all year has been to get ready for a championship game. I guess that’s all you could really ask. Both teams are in charge of their own destiny.”
Smith says he has the utmost respect for Porterfield, who became the winningest coach in Kettle Run history with his 46th triumph in the Cougars’ victory over the Judges.
“He used to coach at Patriot when I was at Brooke Point years ago,” Smith said. “The same year I came to Sherando, he went to Kettle Run. It seems like I’ve seen this guy a million different times in the seven or eight years that it’s been.”
And he says that this edition of the Cougars is a lot like some of their past squads. “They do a good job of not turning the ball over and they execute on their plays,” Smith said. “The get off their double teams and get on their blocks. They’re sound on defense. They’re very well coached. They make few mistakes and their record shows it.”
Kettle Run enters the contest with one of the most dangerous players in the region. Wide receiver Jordan Tapscott has 56 catches for 1,210 yards and 15 TDs. He’s returned a punt for a score and as a defensive back he’s picked off two passes. Tapscott has verbally committed to VMI.
“The Tapscott kid is a great player.,” Smith said. “He is explosive and dynamic and also very fast. He also has good size to him (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) and he seems to be able to make plays pretty much from anywhere on the field. He’s definitely someone who catches your attention and it’s hard to replicate him. We’ll prep. We’ll work and we’ll be conscious of where his alignments are.”
Abram Chumley, the fourth Chumley brother to play quarterback for the Cougars, has completed 117 of 160 passes for 2013 yards and 23 TDs with just three interceptions.
Handley did an excellent job bottling up Tapscott, but was hurt by 237 yards rushing from Colton Quaker, who has 805 yards and 11 TDs on 123 carries.
“They are a balanced team,” Smith said. “They run the ball well in addition to being explosive in the pass and screen game. You have to be able to defend all things which makes it difficult and makes them hard to prep for. … We’ll take our chances at different times in the run and pass game and try to play a well-balanced game ourselves.”
Sherando certainly will challenge the Cougars defense, led by linebackers Mason Hodges (54 tackles) and Peyton Mehaffey (47 tackles) with its balance. Running back Jason Foster (1,026 yards, 15 TDs) is coming off a four-touchdown performance in last week’s 55-16 rout of Fauquier. Running back/receiver Gavyn Blye can hurt you on the ground (510 yards, 12 TDs) and through the air (653 yards, 6 TDs) and wideout AJ Santiago is dangerous both on offense (801 receiving yards, 10 TDs) and special teams (15.4 yards per punt return). Quarterback Micah Carlson is 71 of 105 for 1,339 yards and 15 TDs with five interceptions.
Smith sees a couple of keys for his offense to succeed against the Cougars.
“First and foremost, we need to identify the front and what they’re doing defensively and make the appropriate and necessary adjustments so that we can execute on the offensive line,” he said. “It starts up front and if we are able to do that I think our backs will be able to make big plays.
“But, we have to take care of the ball. We’ve had some turnover issues at different times this year. We’ve emphasized it and kept that number low since. We need to do the same thing again this Friday.”
While he’d prefer something different, Smith knows the possibility is there for a high-scoring game. Last season, Kettle Run won for the first time against the Warriors in a 57-35 contest.
“Both teams have the ability to score points and on any given Friday night you never know,” Smith said. “It could go that way or it could go the opposite way.
“We need to play a complete game in all three facets,” Smith added. “We have to limit the turnovers. We have to play and live in the moment and one play never defines a football game. We need to continue to maintain that attitude as we move forward.”
