The Sherando High School football team will take the plunge with new head coach T.J. Rohrbaugh on Friday and the Warriors are certainly diving into the deep end.
They will face off against defending Region 3B champion Brentsville at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Tigers return the bulk of a team that set a school record for wins by going 12-2 last season. Their only losses came against Class 4 runner-up Kettle Run and state champion Phoebus in the Class 3 semifinals. Along the way they knocked off Class 4 Northwestern District squads Liberty, Fauquier and James Wood.
“I think it’s a great test for us because they have a lot of experience returning and we’ve got a lot of inexperience,” said Rohrbaugh. “We’ve got a lot of guys starting that Friday night will be their first time starting in a varsity football game. We’re going to get an experienced football team and we’ve been preaching to our guys the need to get better. We’re going play a team that plays hard and is very well-coached.”
Loren White’s club boasts outstanding talent on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Caleb Alexander (Sr., 6-0, 170) can beat you both with his arm and his legs. Alexander threw for 21 touchdown passes last season and is dangerous on run-pass option or scrambling out of the pocket.
Alexander has a couple of excellent targets in wide receiver Tyler Owens (Jr., 5-10, 175) and tight end Langston White (Sr., 6-2, 205). Running back Nico Orlando (Sr., 5-10, 190) rushed for 1,493 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Orlando scored three in a 42-0 victory over James Wood.
“They have got good athletes,” Rohrbaugh said. “They’re athletic and they have got an athletic quarterback, running back, receiver and tight end.”
Orlando (middle linebacker) and White (outside linebacker) lead a hard-hitting defense that held opponents to two touchdowns or less in nine of the Tigers’ wins last season.
“Defensively, the thing that really sticks out for me is that they get off the ball fast up front,” Rohrbaugh said. “Their linebackers fly to the ball. They get 11 hats on the ball every play. They do all of the things that help you win football games. You can tell they are a really well-coached football team.”
Rohrbaugh feels pretty good about his team even though they are going to have to rely on some new faces, especially on offense.
Quarterback Micah Carlson, who threw for 2,003 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, returns but he will be handing off and throwing to players who did not see a lot of action last season.
Defensive end Kaleb Nowlin (83 tackles, 11 sacks), linebacker James Walters (102 tackles) and Jake Dann (80 tackles) lead a defense that will try to keep the Tigers in check.
Rohrbaugh believes his squad is headed in the right direction.
“I saw improvement from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage which is always what you’re looking for,” he said. “We’re hoping that we take another step forward on Friday night. We’re relatively healthy. I’m excited and our kids are ready to go.”
He said he’s hoping to see something simple from his team in Game 1.
“Just play hard,” Rohrbaugh said. “Go out there and play wide open and play assignment football. Leave it all out there on the field for four quarters and just get after it.”
The contest will be Rohrbaugh’s first as the Warriors head coach. The Sherando alum and longtime assistant to former coach Bill Hall spent the past two years as an administrator at Millbrook High School.
Rohrbaugh doesn’t want a lot of attention for his debut.
“I don’t really think about it in terms of me,” he said. “It’s a team effort. We’ve been building this thing and getting prepared to play. For me, it doesn’t feel any different. It’s Sherando football. The tradition is there and it’s a lot bigger than me. I’m just a part of this team. We’ve got a lot of coaches and a lot of players and I’m just a part of it.”
