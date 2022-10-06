When some people look at the Liberty High School football team, all they see is a mediocre 1-4 record.
Sherando coach Jake Smith is not one of those people. With his Warriors tied with Kettle Run atop the Class 4 Northwestern District standings, Smith is wary of the dangerous and improving Eagles as Sherando travels to Bealteton on Friday night.
Smith says it’s very evident on film that Liberty (1-4, 0-1) is getting better and Travis Buzzo’s team showed that last week by giving unbeaten Kettle Run (6-0, 2-0) a fierce fight before falling 49-42. The Eagles’ four losses have come against teams which are a combined 22-2 this season.
“I think they are an extremely well-coached team,” Smith said of Liberty. “Travis and I go way back. We have a long relationship as I worked for his father [Tom]. … Their record I think is deceiving because they’ve played some really good football teams.
“They’re getting better as the year has gone on,” Smith added. “I think the same thing was true last year. They almost beat Handley after they played us. They continue to improve on a continual basis and I think they’re on an upswing this year.”
Liberty sophomore quarterback Austin Mawyer will provide a big challenge for an improving Sherando defense. As Kettle Run found out, Mawyer is dangerous throwing the ball. Mawyer, who has a couple of tall, strong receivers in Tyler Caporaletti (6-foot-4) and Joey Tripplett (6-foot-3). threw for four touchdowns against the Cougars. Running back Noah Hall also rushed for two TDs.
The Eagles have run-pass options available for Mawyer, but he’ll also take off out of the pocket if his receivers are covered.
“We have to contain that quarterback,” Smith said. “He’s athletic. He can run the ball. He can throw the ball. He’s a young kid and good athlete. That will be a huge component to that game.”
Smith was pleased with his team’s defensive play last week in a 39-21 victory over Riverside. The Warriors allowed 207 total yards and one of Riverside’s touchdowns was scored on an interception return. Josh Metz (53 tackles, 4 sacks), Ben Smith (46 tackles) and Kaleb Nowlin (43 tackles, 6.5 sacks) lead the Warriors.
“I thought defensively we took a huge step forward which was much needed,” Smith said. “I can’t say that I’m surprised because we’ve been practicing better on that side of the ball.”
While the conditions were sloppy, Smith was disappointed that his offense had four turnovers against the Rams. The Warriors (4-2, 2-0) were able to get a huge night from Gavyn Blye, who rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns and had a TD catch among his five receptions. The senior has seven touchdowns (four rushing, three receiving) in his last two games.
With Sherando having so many weapons on offense, Smith said Blye is capitalizing when he is called upon.
“Gavyn is a great football player and he is extremely intelligent,” Smith said. “We kind of move him around and do some different things with him. You also have AJ Santiago and Jacob Manuel and [running back] Jason Foster there as well. With those guys, it makes it tough to defend.”
Foster has rushed for 617 yards and seven TDs, while Santiago (6) and Manuel (3) have combined for nine touchdown catches. Blye now has 12 scores.
“I guess depending on the night and what we’re getting one of those guys can have a day,” Smith said. “Recently, Gavyn has done a great job for us and he’s taken the opportunities that he has been given. He’s executed well and done a good job.”
Sherando starting quarterback Micah Carlson left the Riverside game in the final quarter. Smith did not comment when asked about the sophomore’s status for Friday’s game.
Sherando’s backup quarterback is senior Kaden Bryant. “He plays special teams. He snaps. He does a lot for us,” Smith said of Bryant. “He’s a smart football player and he’s done everything we’ve ever asked of him.”
Aside from containing Mawyer, Smith said the Warriors are focused on a couple of other keys in order to remain unbeaten in district play.
“Again it comes down to the front,” he said. “We have to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. I think in a game like this with a team like Liberty, we have to do a great job in the turnover margin. We have to win that turnover battle. We have to keep that down and that’s something we’ve been focusing on this week coming off of last week’s performance.”
