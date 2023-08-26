STEPHENS CITY — Down two touchdowns with just a little more than four minutes left, it seemed like the Sherando High School football team would need a couple of miracles to have a shot at winning the season opener against Brentsville on Friday.
Just a few minutes later, the Warriors came within a yard of doing just that.
Brentsville’s Nico Orlando pounced on a Sherando fumble with 53 seconds left and the Tigers held on to hand the Warriors a heart-breaking 28-21 loss in T.J. Rohrbaugh’s head coaching debut.
“It was the longest four minutes of my life,” said Orlando, who also rushed for three touchdowns in the contest. “It was time to man-up. It was one minute left and they were on the [1]. We had to find a way to make a play and we did.”
After Orlando’s 10-yard TD run with 4:14 left made the score 28-14, the Tigers looked to have the contest sewn up, given how they had bottled up the Warriors for much of the contest.
Taking over at its own 25 with 4:08 to go, Sherando needed just 15 seconds to pull within a score. After one incompletion, Sherando quarterback Micah Carlson got some time and hit track standout Brady Hamilton in stride for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Noah Smith’s extra point cut the margin to 28-21.
With three timeouts and 3:53 to go, the Warriors elected to kick off to Brentsville and the defense came up with a big stop.
Two carries by Orlando netted just five yards to the 38 and on third down the Warriors got a break with a dropped pass. Seemingly going for it on fourth down, the Tigers picked up a false start penalty and then had to punt it away.
Tucker LaFever returned a 50-yard punt 13 yards as Sherando started at its own 30 with 2:41 left and two timeouts.
The Warriors would have plenty of time, thanks to another Carlson-to-Hamilton hook-up. On second down, Carlson lofted another perfect pass to Hamilton on the left sideline for a 43-yard gain to the Brentsville 27.
On second-and-10, Christian Ruiz scampered 16 yards to the 11. After a seven-yard run by Carlson, Ruiz went three yards to the 1 for a first down. In the same heavy package that Ruiz had scored on in the first half, he couldn’t handle the snap and in the mad scramble Orlando came up with the ball at the bottom of the pile.
“I got in there in that ‘scram’ and there was a lot of pushing and shoving,” Orlando said. “I got to the ground and I crawled over and I grabbed it.”
Brentsville was able to run out the final 53 seconds without having to run a fourth-down play to close out the victory.
Despite the tough loss, Rohrbaugh had mostly kind words for his team, which could not overcome three turnovers.
“I’m proud of the kids and the way they fought throughout the course of the game,” he said. “That’s the thing that really stands out for me. We need to do a better job of executing on a regular basis. Play-in and play-out, I thought we lacked some execution and that’s 100 percent on me as a coach. … There’s no reason that they go out there and play the way we did tonight that we shouldn’t win that football game. I take responsibility on that and we need to work on fixing that moving forward.”
The Warriors led twice in the hard-hitting contest.
After a scoreless first period, Sherando broke through first, aided by a little help from the Tigers in a 52-yard drive. On the first play, Ruiz bolted for 28 yards to the Brentsville 24. On fourth-and-5, the Tigers picked up an encroachment penalty to give the Warriors a first down. Later on fourth-and-2 from the 6, Brentsville picked up another encroachment penalty. Ruiz capped the march with a one-yard run and Smith’s PAT made it 7-0 with 4:51 left in the quarter.
Brentsville responded with an 80-yard drive to tie the contest before the half. Caleb Alexander’s 32-yard completion to Wyatt Vonderhaar highlighted the march. Alexander also had a 19-yard scramble after a low snap that moved the ball to the Warriors’ 7. On the next play, Orlando powered in and Vonderhaar’s PAT made it 7-7 at the half.
An interception stalled Sherando’s first drive of the second half, but the Warriors capitalized on their next possession. Ruiz had a 24-yard run in the march, but the key plays came on passes from Carlson to Aiden Leatch and James Walters. Leatch had a 27-yard grab, while tight end Walters had three catches for 27 yards, including a six-yard TD to make it 14-7 at the 5:07 mark.
The lead didn’t hold for long. Alexander again creased the Sherando defense for a 33-yard toss to Vonderhaar and an 18-yarder to Tyler Owens over the middle set up Orlando’s three-yard TD run that tied it.
On the first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter, Owens would make another big catch, snaring a deflection for an interception and returning it to the Sherando 23. After a five-yard penalty, Alexander broke a couple of tackles on a 28-yard TD run to make it 21-14.
Alexander’s 30-yard strike to Vonderhaar down the seam helped set up Orlando’s final score from the 10.
“We were able to expose their cover 3 [defense],” Orlando said. “We ran seams left and right. The safety had to pick one and we hit the opposite.”
“It was one of those things, what are you taking away on any given play,” Rohrbaugh said of Brentsville’s passing success. “If you sit back and play the seam, they have a quarterback run game and the option. You have to take away their bread-and-butter and try to make them hit those plays and tonight they did.”
Carlson, who finished 13 of 21 for 211 yards, was under pressure early (especially from Langston White, Maxwell Apesa, and Orlando) and one of his interceptions came as he was hit while throwing the ball. The Warriors picked up the blitzes later in the game when they were making their comeback.
“If we’re not communicating up front on our pass protection, that’s 100 percent on me,” Rohrbaugh said. “I think we saw there at the end of the game that if we give Micah time he can be a playmaker for us and we have some receivers who are playmakers for us. Those are some things we need to get cleaned up.”
Ruiz rushed for 112 yards and 18 carries in his first start.
“Christian is a great football player and he’s going to be a big part of our offense throughout the season,” Rohrbaugh said. “He’s got phenomenal work ethic and is a great athlete, football player and great person. He’s going to be a guy we lean on a lot this season.”
Defensive ends Drew Tyson and Kaleb Nowlin, along with linebackers Walters, Brayden Lowery and Brady Largent spurred the defense. Jake Dann had an interception on the last play of the first half.
Orlando had 104 yards on 20 carries. Alexander was 8 of 18 for 144 yards and also rushed for 53 yards.
Sherando has a short week with a Thursday matchup at 6 p.m. against Jefferson (W.Va.) at Arrowhead Stadium, while Brentsville hosts James Wood on Friday.
Rohrbaugh said his club will be looking to rebound.
“It’s never easy and it hurts, but I think they understand a lot of what happened out there tonight in terms of our lack of execution that can be fixed,” he said. “… Hopefully you put this one behind you and you move on and you don’t let this one affect next week.”
