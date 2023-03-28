BERRYVILLE — Some hikers along the Appalachian Trail on Sunday returned to their vehicles and found personal items missing.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating thefts from at least seven vehicles in the parking lot at the “trail head” near the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Route 601). The location is east of Berryville and just west of the Clarke/Loudoun county line.
Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said the stolen items included purses and electronic devices.
The intersection is heavily traveled, and sheriff’s deputies drive through the parking lot as part of their regular patrols. Sumption said. However, neither deputies nor passersby reported seeing anything suspicious on Sunday.
Anyone with information they believe could help investigators is asked to contact Sgt. McDonald at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 540-955-1234 or Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
