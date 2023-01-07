STEPHENS CITY — Sherando High School’s Kellen Tyson watched his older brother Jalen (a 2019 graduate) star as a three-sport athlete at Millbrook, including on the basketball court.
So now wearing a different uniform than his older brother, Kellen gets a little fired up for a chance to face the Pioneers.
And on Friday, he got his first victory against Millbrook. Tyson tossed in a game-high 23 points as the Warriors took control in the second quarter of a 66-47 Class 4 Northwestern District romp before a packed house in a steamy Sherando gymnasium.
“Actually, I’ve been dreaming about this moment since maybe when I left Millbrook because I was at Millbrook in ninth grade,” Tyson said. “Senior night at home, let’s do it. I’m glad we could get the ‘W’ on our home court. It just means a whole lot to me.”
The second quarter proved to be the difference in the contest.
Millbrook (5-8, 2-2) led 12-11 after the opening period, but the next eight minutes belonged to Sherando (8-4, 4-1). The Warriors, fueled by three 3-pointers from Cassius Williams, outscored the Pioneers 21-2 in the quarter to take a commanding 32-14 halftime lead.
“He was just lighting them up,” Tyson said of Cassius Williams. “He shot the lights out of the ball.”
“Finally, he was able to get stroke going and that was great to see,” said Sherando coach Garland Williams. “Hopefully, he will continue that as he goes through the rest of the season.”
Millbrook’s lone basket came on Andrew Henry’s steal and layup.
“I think we got away from our game plan of running our sets,” said Rich Pell, who coached along with fellow assistant Brian Burke for head coach Steve Grubbs, whose wife had a baby recently. “One or two times down the court that happened and it leaked over into our defense. We kind of got a little lackadaisical on defense and one of their players got a little hot with the three. A little frustration on the offensive end leaked into our defensive end and that cost us big-time in that quarter.”
Tyson felt the period was a little bit of redemption for the Warriors’ defense. Both he and Lazare Adingono clocked up the middle and affected shots and the Warriors kept pressure on the Millbrook shooters.
“They say our defense is bad,” Tyson said. “I think we are a good defensive team. We had more communication than any other game that we’ve had.”
The Warriors were also well aware that their 18 point halftime margin was not a guarantee against the Pioneers. On Tuesday, Millbrook rallied from a 16-point deficit with 2:03 remaining in regulation and beat Liberty 69-65 in overtime.
“We had that in the back of our minds that no lead is safe because they had those two kids who could shoot the ball well,” Garland Williams said.
Javell Holmes had 10 points in the third quarter for the Pioneers, who were able to slice the Sherando lead to 47-35 at the end of the period.
But Tyson had four points in a 6-0 run to start the final period and Millbrook never got closer than 15 points from there.
Tyson was especially effective at the end of the game as the 6-foot-4 post player dribbled around like a guard against the Millbrook press and scored on multiple drives to the hoop. He had 11 points in the quarter.
Tyson said he actually played at a guard spot for his AAU team and credited those coaches for improving his ball handling.
His Sherando coach said having someone Tyson’s size and skill is a big advantage. “He’s one of those kids who can rebound the ball for you, give you some post play, hit a jump shot, hit a three on you and take it off the dribble,” Garland Williams said. “When you have someone like that, it’s a big weapon for you.”
“He’s a big problem,” Pell said. “When you don’t have somebody that’s 6-3 or 6-4 or 225 pounds to match up with him, yeah, he’s an issue. I thought we did a pretty good job with him on the boards. I think we could have done a better job when he had the ball out front. He’s going to score his points. You just have to limit his second shots and that was our goal.”
Tyson, who was not among the area’s scoring leaders as a junior, has topped 20 points in multiple games this season.
What’s the difference?
“I just feel like I’m in a more comfortable situation,” he said. “My guys know what I can do. I’ve been playing with them since I was like in sixth grade. They know what I can do and they trust me like I trust them. I think it’s more of a chemistry thing since I’ve been playing with them as long as I have.”
Adingono added 12 points, while Trey Williams and Jacob Brown notched eight each.
Garland Williams liked the way his team played following a 64-57 loss against Skyline. “I thought we did a lot better job this game than we did on Wednesday,” he said. “We were a little more focused and we didn’t commit so many those silly unforced mistakes that we did on Wednesday.”
Holmes (15), Brown (11) and Seminaro (11) scored in double figures for the Pioneers, who continue to play without injured standout Ryan Liero, who is out with a hand injury.
Sherando next travels to Warren County on Monday, while Millbrook hosts Fauquier on Tuesday.
