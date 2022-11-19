NOKESVILLE — The scoreboard didn’t read what Detric Brown and his Millbrook High School teammates had hoped it would Friday night against Kettle Run, but that didn’t take away from the Pioneers’ sense of accomplishment.
“I’m just super proud of my entire team,” said Brown following a 38-14 loss against the unbeaten Cougars in the Region 4C football semifinals. “Especially after going 1-9 last year and nobody believing in us except for us, I’m just incredibly proud of everybody. I know it’s not the outcome we wanted, but I’m very proud of what we did this year.”
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of his team's season. “The amount of character these kids have built from Day 1 to facing adversity and going 1-4 in the first five games, we made the second round of the playoffs. These kids should be freaking proud.”
The scoreboard also didn’t reflect how much trouble Millbrook (6-6) gave the Cougars (12-0), who advanced to next week’s regional final at Loudoun County (12-0). Millbrook led on two separate occasions on Tyson Mallory touchdowns in the first half. The Pioneers trailed by just two points at halftime (16-14) and by nine (23-14) after three quarters before Kettle Run put the game away with a long drive in the fourth.
Abram Chumley rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, while Colton Quaker rushed for 123 yards and two scores for the Cougars.
“It could have went either way really in my opinion,” said Brown, who helped the Pioneers upset Tuscarora in the quarterfinals. “We gave our all and I’m just proud of everybody.”
Millbrook got off to a rough start as a bad snap led to a safety about four minutes into the contest. But after the defense got a stop, the Pioneers suddenly found themselves in the lead.
On the first play after a Kettle Run punt, Mallory took off around the right side on his first carry, slipped a tackle on the sidelines and was gone for an 81-yard lightning bolt. A missed extra point made the score 6-2.
The Cougars rebounded, going 55 yards in eight plays. The key play was Chumley finding his favorite target Jordan Tapscott for a 23-yard catch on third down. Quaker’s two-yard TD run capped the march which made it 9-6 with 2:17 left in the quarter.
Millbrook came right back to take the lead thanks in a big part to Jacob Burns’ 67-yard kickoff return to the Kettle Run 22. Brown’s 2-yard run on fourth-and-2 from the 3 set up Mallory’s TD run on the next play. Mallory bulled over on the conversion run to give the Pioneers a 14-9 lead.
Cohen Creswell’s interception halted the Cougars’ next possession, but Kettle Run was able to drive 77 yards to get the lead. Quaker’s 25-yard scamper was the big play in the march, which was capped by Chumley’s sneak from about six inches out to make it 16-14 with 2:19 left before the half.
With Kettle Run driving later in the half, Creswell forced a fumble. The Pioneers also got a turnover after Kettle Run’s Trey Western picked off Brown, but fumbled during the return and Ryan Hecker recovered.
Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said he didn’t have to chew out his team at halftime and felt fortunate to have the lead.
“They understood that they had made some mistakes in the first half — the turnovers, giving up the one big play of defense, giving up the return that gave them a short field,” he said. “… My pitch was, ‘Hey guys, we’re still up by two. Some things have gone wrong for us and maybe have not bounced our way.’”
Porterfield also gave credit to the Pioneers, who lost 52-32 to the Cougars in the regular season.
“Millbrook had a game plan that took us a little while to adjust to,” he said. “Coach Haymore did a really good job getting those guys getting to play us a second time. They took some things away from us that we had in the first game.”
But Kettle Run was able to make two big drives when it counted and shut down the Pioneers’ offense after the intermission.
Getting the ball to start the second half, Kettle Run got a break when Xavier Floyd’s line-drive kickoff hit a Cougar on the front line, who fell on it at the 45.
With a short field, the Cougars went 55 yards in nine plays. Quaker had a 20-yard run in the march. On third-and-goal from the 3, Chumley lofted a perfect fade to Tapscott in the left corner to make it 23-14.
“Our guys do a really good job of understanding those kind of crucial moments,” Porterfield said. “Like, ‘Hey, this a big momentum swing if we can go down and score. Now it’s a two-score game and it makes it even more difficult for those guys. Maybe it gets them out of their game plan and makes them throw a little more than they want to do.”
Millbrook struggled offensively throughout the second half, getting just two first downs.
“To play that team, it takes you a couple of drives to kind of settle back into the speed of it,” Porterfield explained about the Pioneers' offense. “I thought they had a couple of nice new wrinkles that gave us a couple of problems until we were able to talk them through it.”
Spearheaded by defensive end Cole Purdy (sack, deflected passes), Millbrook was able to keep the Cougars from extending the lead until the final period.
Taking over with 10:24 to go, the Cougars milked nearly six minutes off the clock in an 11-play, 60-yard march that effectively iced the game. Chumley went 3-for-3 on the drive, which he capped with a three-yard run. His conversion pass to Peyton Mehaffey made it 31-14 with 4:38 left.
Designed more for eating up the clock, Millbrook’s single wing couldn’t get a passing game going down the stretch.
“We just weren’t executing to the best of our abilities,” Brown said of the second-half struggles. “I feel like we can always do better and I think that we just ran out of time.”
After Millbrook turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, Quaker spun away from a tackle and raced 31 yards down the left sideline for the final score.
“Field position just killed us,” said Haymore, mentioning the kickoff to start the half. “...We can’t give them field position, not a team that’s that good at driving the ball.”
Haymore didn’t feel like the scoreboard told the story of how well the Pioneers played on defense. “In the second half, we made them drive,” Haymore said. “It wasn’t like they were hitting big plays.”
Chumley finished 20 of 26 for 191 yards, with 12 of his passes going to Tapscott for 104 yards. Kettle Run had a 376-103 edge in total offense, with Mallory gaining 123 yards on 16 carries for the Pioneers.
The Cougars now get a shot at Loudoun County, which knocked off Sherando 49-28 in the other semifinal.
“I think that it will be a good one,” Porterfield said. “I’ve waited a long time to be in this one. I have a lot of respect for Loudoun County and what their coach has done there.”
Millbrook had 16 seniors on its roster this season and Haymore said he will miss them like he does with all of his seniors. But this group also had something special.
“This is probably one of the best groups of leaders that we’ve had,” he said. “They were good at understanding when it’s time to play, when to joke around and when it’s time to focus. They understand that difference. They’ve built so much character to be competitors — to not only just win, but to be competitors with each other. … The amount of character these guys have built is unreal.”
