MILLWOOD — The public has until 5 p.m. Friday to comment to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) about traffic issues in Clarke County's historic village of Millwood.
Comments were heard during a recent public meeting at Shiloh Baptist Church at which VDOT presented the results of a traffic study. However, written comments still are being accepted and can be emailed through the end of the work week to Cathy.Hottle@vdot.virginia.gov.
VDOT will take the comments into consideration as it determines what improvements should be made and from where the necessary funding may come.
Millwood is in the southeastern part of the county surrounding the intersection of Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) and Route 723 (Millwood Road). Two popular attractions, Locke's Store and the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill, are near the intersection in what is considered to be the village's "downtown" area.
Residents and others with interests in Millwood asked VDOT to do the study because of concerns about speeding, traffic volumes, short sight distances, speeding and pedestrian safety. In recent months, many voiced their concerns to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
One of their concerns is the length of an existing 35 mph speed zone along Route 255 on the village's north side. The zone is a transition between a 45 mph zone and a 25 mph zone for southbound drivers. Although the length seems short at 0.12 mile (about 635 feet), VDOT's Staunton District typically has used 0.10 mile (about 530 feet) as the minimum length for a transitional speed zones, according to the study results.
Existing speed limit signs along Routes 255 and 723 are placed appropriately and based on the VDOT commissioner's recommendations, the results show. Based on speed data samples, though, drivers are exceeding the limits at certain locations. As a result, transportation officials are recommending enhanced enforcement by police of current speed limits in these areas.
A low number of reported crashes in Millwood indicates drivers are observing speed limit signs and adjusting their speeds accordingly, the study results show.
About 30 people attended the recent meeting. Some inquired about the possibility of installing “Additional $200 Fine Signs.” VDOT engineers determined the signs might be beneficial at some locations near businesses. But the county must submit a formal submit a request to have the signs installed.
Inquiries also were made about making the intersection of Routes 255 and 723 a multi-way stop. Based on factors such as the low number of reported crashes, VDOT doesn't believe the intersection warrants that. Yet it's willing to consider installing a larger stop sign at the intersection's approach on Route 255 as well as rumble strips to get drivers' attention as they approach the crossroads, the report reads.
A crosswalk on Route 255, about 125 feet from the intersection, currently has pavement markings only. Consideration should be given, according to engineers, to installing "pedestrian crossing" signs and perhaps a flashing light to help drivers notice the crosswalk. But if they're installed, parking will need to be restricted on both sides of the road nearby, they advise.
Other ideas put forth include establishing defined parking areas at Route 255 and Route 662 (Tannery Lane) to improve drivers' ability to see that intersection, as well as the county working with VDOT to examine the feasibility of installing sidewalks and making other parking improvements.
County Administrator Chris Boies said he's under the impression that if sidewalks are to be installed, the county may have to cover some of the cost.
As far as other suggestions, "it sounded like VDOT would pay" for them by itself, Boies said.
For now, "they're still looking to get feedback from citizens before finalizing the report," he said.
VDOT anticipates being able to present a final report during the spring.
The full report is available on the Clarke County government's website, clarkecounty.gov. Click on the "government" tab at the top of the page.
