Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts:
• Flutronix & Third Coast Percussion: 7:30 p.m. Friday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets range from $5 to $30.
• Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall featuring the winners of the 2022-2023 student Soloists competition. Tickets range from $5 to $14.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Shows at The Monument Drag show featuring Kennedy Davenport, star of Ru Paul’s “Drag Race” season 7, will perform on Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show 9-11 p.m. Local DJ from 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Tickets $25.
The Sweet Life featuring Michael Perdew, Px3, Dr. Psilicon and Curfew will perform Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit themonumentva.com. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester.
Shows at Bright Box Theater
Party Boyz Entertainment presents a Valentine’s Masquerade Party, 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets $20.
Phil Zuckerman’s Rock Room Concert featuring student bands, 2-8 p.m. Sunday. Free.
The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brightbox.com.
Trolley tour
Celebrate Black History Month with a special guided driving tour of Winchester at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.
This tour was researched by the Local Black History Task Force at the Handley Regional Library, and is featured in a new African American Heritage brochure, available at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center.
The tour will be narrated by Judy Humbert and driven by Terry Sloane. Admission is free, but spaces are limited. Participants must sign up in advance by sending your name and phone number to tbonesbarandgrill@gmail.com or call the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 540-542-1326.
Barns of Rose Hill
Pianist Neal Larrabee will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Larrabee, nominated by the United States Information Service to perform under the auspices of the American embassies, has toured extensively throughout Europe and the United States. Awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study at the Moscow Conservatory, he became the first American pianist to study in the Soviet Union under official government sponsorship.
His performance will include works by Beethoven, Chopin, Ravel and Liszt. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Fundacja Wolno Nam Institute in Krakow, Poland, an organization that provides food and shelter for hundreds of refugees who have fled to escape the war in Ukraine. Tickets are pay what you can, however, a suggested donation is $25.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Long Branch speaker series
Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce will host its annual speaker series featuring Dr. Russ McKelway, chair of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, at the first program at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 or $125 for the whole series.
Future programs will be held on Feb. 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26. Tickets: call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
