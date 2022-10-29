DANVILLE — Shenandoah University’s defense scored twice and forced six turnovers as the Hornets overwhelmed Averett 45-0 in ODAC football action on Saturday.
Quarterback Steven Hugney threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Hornets (6-2, 3-2), but it was their defense, led by a school-record tying four interceptions from Keyshawn Wilder, that stole the show against Cougars (2-6, 0-5).
Wilder, who was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday afternoon, tied Dionte Beatty (Sept. 16, 2006 against Waynesburg) for SU’s interception record in a game. He became the sixth player in ODAC history to accomplish the feat.
The Hornets’ defense opened the scoring. On a third down play from the Averett 32 in the first quarter, SU’s Maxwell Moore stripped the ball on a sack of quarterback Ryan Curle and freshman Matt Conroy scooped up the fumble and ran 22 yards for a score. Scott Martin’s extra point made it 7-0.
After Rashadeen Byrd Jr.’s two-yard TD run capped a short 39-yard drive to make it 14-0 with 6:47 left in the second quarter, linebacker Ben Burgan picked off Curle and rumbled 47 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 21-0.
Wilder, who blocked a field goal in the opening quarter, then recorded his second pickoff that gave SU the ball at the Averett 30. Hugney needed just one play, firing a 30-yard strike to Bryar Wheeler to extend the margin to 28-0 at the half.
Getting the ball to start the second half, the Hornets’ offense put together an eight-play, 80-yard drive. Hugney completed passes of 21 yards to Carter Runyon and 12 yards to Ethan Bigbee (on third-and-11) to set up another 26-yard TD pass to Wheeler that pushed the lead to 35-0.
Averett’s Sa’Quan Harrison, who replaced Curle in the final series of the first half, didn’t have any better luck testing Wilder, who picked him off on the Cougars’ first series of the second half.
Martin tacked on a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter. After Harrison was picked off again by Wilder at the SU 4, the Hornets put together a long 96-yard march that took more than seven minutes off the clock. Markell Jackson capped the 17-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run with 6:18 remaining.
Hugney completed 15 of 29 passes for 217 yards and the two scores to Wheeler, who also had a 40-yard punt return that set up SU’s second touchdown of the game. Bigbee had six receptions for 66 yards. Byrd (13 carries for 61 yards) and Jackson (11 carries for 49) led the SU rushing attack.
Conroy notched 11 tackles, while Quante Redd and Burgan added eight and seven respectively. The Hornets’ defense gave up just 185 total yards and record its third shutout of the season. Averett quarterbacks Curle and Harrison were a combined 9 for 21 for 62 yards and five interceptions.
SU next will host Hampden-Sydney at 1 p.m on Nov. 5 in its final home game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.