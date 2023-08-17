HARRISONBURG — Former Civil War reenactor Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for planting a pipe bomb in October 2017 at the Cedar Creek Battlefield near Middletown during a Civil War reenactment and mailing threatening letters, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, including The Winchester Star, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including references to the deadly Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville that occurred about two months before the Battle of Cedar Creek in Frederick County.
The 64-year-old pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to possession of an unregistered explosive device and stalking.
“Gerald Drake’s attempts at sowing hatred and terror have been answered with 108 months in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “Hate has no place in our community, and we are truly grateful for the steadfast efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who unmasked the once-hidden identity of this defendant and ended his campaign of fear-mongering and intimidation.”
After a years-long investigation, Drake was charged in September 2022 and taken into custody the following month at the FBI’s field office in Winchester.
According to court documents, Drake belonged to a reenactment unit that participated in the annual Battle of Cedar Creek reenactment at the Cedar Creek Battlefield until he was removed from his unit in 2014. In later years, Drake volunteered with the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation (CCBF), which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of history related to the Cedar Creek Battlefield and which hosts the reenactment attended by merchants, reenactors and visitors.
Drake’s bitterness over being ejected sparked his terror campaign, Kavanaugh previously stated.
On Sept. 23, 2017, a letter was received at the CCBF visitor center addressed to “Cedar Creek Battlefield people,” according to the media release. The envelope and its letter bore a printed Antifa symbol depicting a black flag overlayed atop a red flag inside of a circle. The letter claimed the reenactment event “clearly celebrates the war to keep African-Americans in chains,” and warned the reenactment organizers that if the event was not cancelled, “the trouble Antifa would inflict on Cedar Creek Battlefield would make the riots that took place in Charlottesville in August look like a ‘Sunday picnic.’”
On Oct. 14, 2017, the CCBF hosted the planned 153rd anniversary and reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek. During the afternoon hours, as the reenactment of the battle was coming to an end, an unexploded pipe bomb was discovered in one of the merchant tents. The pipe bomb contained metal nuts, a mercury switch, a battery, ball bearings, black and red wires, powder, and other items.
Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate and seized the explosive device, which was later rendered safe by Virginia State Police. Due to its discovery, however, all remaining reenactment activities were canceled, and individuals were evacuated from the area.
Following this incident, Drake continued writing letters purporting to be sent by Antifa, including letters to the CCBF, its board members, an individual associated with Civil War reenactments, and news outlets, the release states. During this same time frame, Drake continued to volunteer with the CCBF.
After his arrest, Drake admitted he manufactured the pipe bomb “to instill fear and cause harm to those attending the reenactment,” the release states.
According to FBI explosives experts, several of the bomb’s contents, such as black powder, smokeless powder, and Pryodex are “explosives in and of themselves that are sensitive to friction, heat, impact, and sparks, and very dangerous to handle. When confined in a container, such as a pipe with end caps used in this case, these ingredients combine to create an exceptionally destructive device,” the release states.
Drake also admitted to being the author of threatening letters sent to members of the CCBF and various news agencies between September 2017 and December 2018. Those letters included threats of violence and sexual assault against members of the CCBF and their families.
The letter received by The Winchester Star on June 29, 2018, said “we will be attacking them again” if the CCBF move forward with plans to host the the Battle of Cedar Creek reenactment in October 2018. The foundation announced the following month that the 154th anniversary reenactment would be canceled.
Since then, the reenactments have resumed.
The FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Middletown Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Kavanaugh and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katie Burroughs Medearis, Melanie Smith, and Cagle Juhan.
