Diane Harrison

Name: Diane Harrison 

Running for: Berryville Town Council – Ward 2 

Political affiliation: Independent 

Political/professional experience: Former business owner, four years on the Town Council, member of the Berryville Area Development Authority and Clarke County EMS Commission 

Education: High school 

Age: 62 

Campaign platform:  Rural towns face the same issues as urban localities, but without the same economic resources. I believe with good fiscal management, controlled growth, and creative economic development we can have a town with infrastructure and charm that rivals our urban neighbors.

