Name: Ryan Tibbens
Running for: Berryville Town Council, Ward 4
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Berryville Planning Commission (2020-Present), Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals (2018-2020), several board/leadership roles in education and private organizations
Education: Master of the Arts in Teaching from James Madison University; Bachelor of Arts in English with Secondary Education and Anthropology minors (magna cum laude) from James Madison University
Age: 39
Campaign platform: I will maintain the small-town charm that makes Berryville great while seeking opportunities to enhance our commercial and industrial sectors, providing jobs and tax revenues for our citizens.
