Name: Erecka L. Gibson
Running for: Vice Mayor of Berryville
Political Affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Town Council member – Ward 3 (July 2016 to June 2020), town recorder (July 2020 to December 2022), currently employed as director of treasury & risk accounting at George Washington University
Education: Certified Public Accountant, state of Maryland; bachelor of science in accounting, Towson State University
Age: 52
Campaign platform: I see my role as being a public servant. I am happy to serve and give my time and expertise to my town.
