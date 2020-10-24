Name: Mark J. Griffin
Running for: Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors (for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023)
Political affiliation: Supervisors seats are nonpartisan; running as a Republican. (Nominated by the Clarke County Republican Committee.)
Political/professional experience: No political experience./Works as a real estate agent.
Education: Bachelor's degree from Catholic University of America.
Age: 62
Campaign platform: "(I want to) work hard for Berryville and represent Berryville's interests."
Campaign website: www.markforberryville.com
