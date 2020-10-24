Name: Matthew E. "Matt" Bass
Running for: Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors (for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: He has held the seat since May after being appointed by the Board of Supervisors. He is a lawyer.
Education: Graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law.
Campaign platform: "Preserving our culture and sustaining our community."
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/Bass4Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.