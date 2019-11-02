Name: Donna Matthews Peake
Running for: Clarke County commissioner of the revenue (unopposed)
Age: 62
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Clarke County commissioner of the revenue
Education: Handley High School, earned master commissioner certification through the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Since 1976
What makes you the best candidate? Working in various capacities in the commissioner's office since 1995, first as a clerk, then as an assessor before being elected commissioner in November 2011.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: Approximately $72,000/four years
