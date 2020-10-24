Name: April F. Wilkerson
Running for: Clarke County clerk of circuit court (for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023; unopposed)
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: She has served as interim circuit court clerk since earlier this year when former clerk Helen Butts retired; She has worked in the clerk's office for 23 years; She previously served as chief deputy clerk since 2001.
Education: Graduate of Clarke County High School.
Age: 55
Campaign platform: "For the clerk's office to continue providing excellent customer service," meeting standards set by Butts, and "to keep pace with technology" used to maintain and provide public access to court records.
Campaign website: None
