Name: Bradley Comstock
Running for: Frederick County School Board member, Opequon District
Age: 37
Political affiliation: The school board election is nonpartisan
Occupation: Former elementary school teacher, current Realtor®
Education: Bachelor of arts, U.Va. 2004; Master of teaching, VCU 2006
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: 5 years
What makes you the best candidate?: Having experience as a teacher for Frederick County Public Schools has provided me with a deep understanding of education and a unique perspective that will be valuable on the School Board. Having a daughter, and in a few more years my son, attend FCPS, I have a strong desire to help ensure our school division is meeting the needs of our students and helping them excel. As a Realtor®, I work with many people moving to this area, and schools are often times a top priority, so I have a vested stake in wanting to make sure our schools are excellent!
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: four-year term, I'm unsure of the exact salary but intend to donate it to an organization that helps our students.
