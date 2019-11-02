Name: David Stegmaier
Running for: At-Large position on the Frederick County School Board
Age: 72
Political affiliation: Republican, although I am required to run as an independent
Occupation: Director of Community Outreach
Education: Juris Doctor from Richardson School of Law; B.A. in Social Science/Secondary Education from Rhode Island College; B.A. in Political Science from Earlham College; High School graduation from Canadian Academy.
How long have you lived in the area you’re running to represent?: In Frederick County for 12 years; lived in Alexandria for four years; have some ancestral roots in Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.
What makes you the best candidate? I am the best candidate because of my broader work experience, volunteer experience and life experience and because, as a recent retiree, I will be more available to spend the long hours doing the work of a school board member.
My first purpose as a school board member is to make sure that our schools are as safe as they can be for our students, our teachers and our school support staff. Although we live in a very safe county, our schools are not immune from threats, both external and internal. In addition to working on replacing the external threat of a public safety radio system that is deficient, I am hoping that my extensive experience mentoring adolescents and providing encouragement and support to people challenged by mental illness will allow me to help develop defenses against internal threats, such as the tragedies of Columbine and Parkland. I want to help develop policies and search for funding to support and train our school counselors and administrators to more effectively intervene with those students who are struggling with drug abuse and mental health challenges so that they are no longer a threat to others or to themselves.
My experiences include: Bright Futures mentor to a student at James Wood Middle School for two years; mentor at John Mann United Methodist Church, in a program called “You Are Unique” that taught important principles of personal and social success; Caregiver for the last 20 years to my youngest sister who struggles with schizophrenia; Executive Director of the New Hope Foundation Inc, whose purpose was to find alternative treatments for the severely mentally ill and to build a home for the mentally ill. Other experiences providing me with insights about these policies are my long-time service on the boards of Shenandoah Valley Community Residences, that provides homes and cares for intellectually disabled adults and the Highland Food Pantry. I am also hoping that my eight years working in constituent services here in the Shenandoah Valley for Congressman Wolf and Congresswoman Comstock will help me with the extensive constituent services work of being a school board member.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: Salary is $5,700 per year. The length of term is 4 years.
