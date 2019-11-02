Name: Allen Sibert
Running for: Frederick County Sheriff
Age: 50
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Chief Deputy/Major, Winchester City Sheriff's Office
Education: High School Diploma/ Completing Degree through Liberty University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 11 years
What makes you the best candidate?: My decision to run for sheriff was based on the tremendous amount of encouragement from the community, law enforcement, emergency services personnel, along with current and past Sheriff's Office employees. From that point on, this decision was not about "me," but was about how "we" could better our community together.
Your confidence during the primary election proved that residents of Frederick County are tired of the system that has been prevalent here for the last 4 years and are seeking a new positive direction in law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office works for the citizens of Frederick County and must work proactively and diligently to serve and protect the community. My pledge to the citizens of Frederick County is a Sheriff's Office that works actively within the community for EVERYONE while providing a positive return on investment.
The focus will be to foster and build community partnerships, working together with other professionals in law enforcement, EMS, fire, and human services for the benefit of our entire community. We need a Sheriff's Office that is strengthened through staff development, empowerment, retention, and community interaction.
This campaign has promised to deliver sound fiscal management, proven effective leadership to properly manage resources, build a deeper community trust, provide a positive return on investment to the citizens, and to tackle drug dealers head on. Our unified purpose is to make Frederick County a safe and enjoyable place for our residents and tourists. This is, and has been, the vision throughout my campaign.
If elected Sheriff, we will put the boots on the ground that is needed to confront the criminals that deal death on our streets. We will engage with our community, not just have coffee with them. We will be proactive in assisting those suffering from mental health issues, while helping their family members by making sure they have the support systems needed to cope on a daily basis. We will do this and more without having to constantly drain the tax-payer wallet.
I am honored to be YOUR Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff. The support of this community is humbling. Thank you for believing in me to lead you into the next generation of Frederick County law enforcement. We look forward to your continued support in the November 5 general election when we all can affect positive changes, and a new direction for everyone. TOGETHER we can make a difference in the safety of Frederick County.
