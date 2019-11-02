Name: Bryan L. Nuri
Running for: Frederick County School Board, Opequon District
Age: 41
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Tax professional, legal clerk, student
Education: Lord Fairfax Community College: 1999, associate's degree in liberal arts; 2019 associate's degree in education
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: About 40 years.
What makes you the best candidate?: I will bring a new perspective to the school board. Too often, school administration has a singular view of how schools operate. Teachers and administrative staff often feel overlooked. I wish to bring them to the table more often to get a ground-level view of education. As a future educator myself, I seek to bring education in Frederick County to new and achievable heights. With a growing community, we need fresh ideas and more attention must be paid to the future.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $5,700 per year, four-year term
