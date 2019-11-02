Name: Del. Christopher E. "Chris" Collins
Running for: House of Delegates, 29th District
Age: 48
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Lawyer
Education: James Wood High School 1990; Shenandoah University 1992; James Madison University 1994; University of Baltimore 2003
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Lifelong resident
What makes you the best candidate?: As a lifelong resident of the Winchester/Frederick County area — going to school here, raising my family here, and serving this community as an elected official for the past decade — I share the community values that make our community thriving and vibrant. My life of service including my military service, service as a deputy sheriff and as a volunteer firefighter uniquely qualifies me to continue to address the issues which are important in our community. I have, and will continue, to work closely with the Board of Supervisors and City Council regarding legislation that has a positive impact on our area. Likewise, I will continue my constituent outreach and accessibility, including the popular “Coffees with Chris” where citizens can come and have one-on-one conversations. It is my honor and privilege to serve this community in Richmond, advancing our local agenda rather than an agenda dictated by those who have not been part of our local community.
Salary/length of term: $17,640; two years
Note: Collins has represented the 29th District in the House of Delegates since 2016.
