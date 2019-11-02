Name: Tara Ford Helsley
Running for: Clerk of Winchester Circuit Court
Age: 42
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Administrative Assistant, Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a minor in Banking and Finance
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent: Born and raised in Winchester
What makes you the best candidate: My experience with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Bar Association and law enforcement; I enjoy working with the public and plan to work on the front line as much as I possibly can; my desire to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming into the office; strong desire to make myself available to the community; my community service as treasurer of Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers, member of Winchester Kiwanis-Old Town and the local chapter of the NAACP, and volunteer with ARC of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and I'm Just Me Movement.
Salary of election position being sought/length of term: $114,150, eight years
