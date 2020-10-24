Name: John W. Hill
Running for: Re-election to Winchester City Council, Ward 2
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Serving third term on City Council, and serve on various community and civic organizations.
Education: Bachelor's degree from Winston-Salem State University, master's degree from George Mason University.
Age: 73
Campaign platform: Moving Winchester and Ward 2 forward
Website: www.JohnHillForWard2.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.