The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could triple by year’s end, with an additional 1.9 million deaths, while a fall wave of infections could drive fatalities in the United States to 410,000, according to a new forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
The estimate reinforces warnings by many experts that cooler, drier weather and increased time spent indoors could boost viral transmission in the Northern Hemisphere surge this fall and winter — something typically seen with other respiratory viruses.
The institute’s forecasts were influential earlier in the pandemic in guiding policies developed by the White House coronavirus task force, but they have been criticized by some experts for projecting further into the future than can be done reliably.
The U.S. death toll from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, now stands at 183,000, according to health data analyzed by The Washington Post. The IHME model projects that under the most likely scenario, 410,451 people in the United States will have died by Jan. 1.
The best-case scenario is 288,381 deaths, and worst-case is 620,029, that model forecasts.
The scenarios pivot on human behavior and public policy. The best-case scenario would result from near-universal mask-wearing and the maintenance of social distancing and government mandates limiting the size of indoor gatherings. The worst-case scenario assumes that people and their communities stop taking precautions.
“It’s easy given the summer lull to think the epidemic is going away,” Christopher Murray, director of IHME, said Friday on a conference call. But there are “bleak times ahead in the northern hemisphere winter, and unfortunately, we are not collectively doing everything we can to learn from the last five months.”
In recent weeks, the daily number of U.S. infections and deaths have gradually tapered, following an early-summer surge driven largely by community transmission in the Sun Belt. But experts warn that viral infections typically spike in the weeks after school resumes and when colder, drier weather can help viruses stay viable longer and spread more easily.
One key insight in recent months is that the coronavirus has a much harder time transmitting outdoors. But as temperatures drop, people will spend more time inside.
Few models forecast as far into the future as the IHME does. Many do not project further than four to six weeks ahead.
“Beyond that, it’s all conjecture and guesswork because there are so many factors we just can’t predict and factors about transmission that truthfully scientists don’t understand very well yet,” said Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious-disease expert who leads the modeling team at Columbia University. “What happens the next few months really depends on what we do as a society the next few weeks.”
Murray defended the longer range projections, however, saying they are intended to help U.S. leaders and the public make decisions now to avoid the worst-case scenario.
The specific timing of the second wave matters less, he said, than the fact that is likely to happen — and that we could avoid many deaths if we take precautions now. IMHE projects that with rigid adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing, 770,000 lives could be saved globally by year’s end.
