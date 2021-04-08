Faces and fuel

Sheetz gasoline tanker driver Melvin Lewis of Manassas Park makes a delivery to the Sheetz store on Valley Avenue at Middle Road in Winchester on Wednesday morning. The faces painted on his tanker are from the winners of an art contest sponsored by the Sheetz corporation. The artwork is also available on merchandise, with the proceeds going to benefit children in the states that Sheetz serves. For more information, go tohttps://csnews.com/sheetzs-fleet-trucks-becomes-rolling-art-show
