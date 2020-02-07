Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
At the Sunday service at the Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Somebody Loves Me.” We will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a multigenerational service of story and song. The Share the Plate offering will support the work of Unidos, a subsidiary organization of the Hispanic Federation which provides aid specifically to the island of Puerto Rico.
Soup kitchen/ community meal
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Soup Kitchen/Community meal from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 14. The Food Pantry will be open for a food giveaway from 1 to 2 pm.
