Mt. Carmel Baptist
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, will celebrate Super Bowl Sunday by wearing their favorite team’s jersey during the 10:00 a.m. worship service. Praise & Worship will be lead by the Praise Team with sermonic selections from the Unity Choir. The Rev. Dr. Gilbert Mack, senior pastor, will continue to preach from the series “I’ve Got A New Name,” text taken from Revelations 3. Communion will be observed.
Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
At the Sunday service at the Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on "Practicing Loving Kindness." In the spirit of our monthly theme of resilience and grace, we will explore the Buddhist concept of loving kindness and how Unitarian Universalists can embrace this spiritual practice at a time of great uncertainty and deep divisions.
Centenary Reformed UCC breakfast
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ will host a breakfast on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits will be featured along with juices and coffee. The church is located at 202 S. Cameron St. and a free will offering is requested. Proceeds will help support the church’s soup kitchen/food pantry project.
