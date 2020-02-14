Soup kitchen/ community meal
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Soup Kitchen/Community meal from noon to 1 p.m. today. The Food Pantry will be open for a food giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m.
Beth El Congregation
Rabbi Scott Sperling will lead Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. today at Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester. An Oneg Shabbat (reception) will follow.
Rabbi Sperling will lead Introduction to Judaism on Saturday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Beth El. Topic: “Conversion Throughout Jewish History.” Torah Study with the Rabbi will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a discussion about Parashat Yitro, Exodus 18:1 — 20:23.
For information about Beth El, call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
Spaghetti dinner
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Valentine’s all you care to eat spaghetti dinner and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Salad, spaghetti, bread, desserts and drinks will be served. Take out will all so be available. Adult charge is $9 and children 12 and under $5. Proceeds will help support the church’s food pantry and soup kitchen missions.
Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
At the Sunday service at the Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, choir director Pam Keim will speak on “Lessons from the Camino.” Keim recently embarked on a spiritual/hiking journey on the Camino de Santiago, an ancient 500-mile pilgrimage route in Spain that has become immensely popular in recent years. Drawing from her own experiences on the Camino, she will explore questions such as: What draws humans to physically challenging experiences like the Camino? What can we learn from these experiences? She will also share historical information about the Camino and how it attracts people from all walks of life and nationalities, the majority of whom are not seeking a religious journey, but rather a way to live a deeper, more present life. Finally, she will suggest ways that we might go on our own “Camino” without leaving our hometowns.
Christ Church, Millwood
Christ Church, Millwood will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Millwood Community Center. Pancakes (regular and gluten-free), sausage and baked apples will be served. There is no cost for admission, but contributions will be accepted. Proceeds to benefit Christ Church outreach programs. The church is at 809 Bishop Meade Road. Information: 540-837-1112.
The church will also hold a Lenten miniseries on Spirituality and Liturgy with Dr. Hannah Matis, assistant professor of church history at VTS from 7 to 8 p.m. March 5 at Christ Church and from 7 to 8 p.m. April 2 at Grace Episcopal Church, 110 N. Church St., Berryville.
Both events will be followed by a light reception. There is no admission cost. Information: Christ Church at 540-837-1112 or Grace Episcopal Church at 540-955-1610.
St. Paul’s-on-the-Hill
Pastor Alvin Walker of Love Hope Fellowship Church will be the guest preacher at the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday at St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church, 1527 Senseny Road, Winchester. His sermon topic is “Why Don’t You Like My Car?” All are welcome.
Spirit & Word Missions
The Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults — $7; children 5 and under — $2.
