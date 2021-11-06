Fall photos in Ginkgo Grove

Matthew Klein of Millwood spent time Wednesday photographing the Ginkgo Grove at Blandy Experimental Farm in Clarke County, where the leaves are starting to change from green to their autumn yellow. Klein has been visiting the grove since 1980 and is currently working on a project about leaves and grasses. With more than 300 trees, Blandy's Gingko Grove is one of the largest public gingko groves in the United States.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

