Farmer's market fun

Freight Station Farmer's Market regular customer Terri Yeago of Winchester shows her juggling skills as she shops vendor Beth Nowak's apple offerings Tuesday. The open-air market on Boscawen Street, in the parking lot of the Winchester Little Theater, is currently open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
