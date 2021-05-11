WINCHESTER — The driver who fatally crashed on Saturday after police said he fled from a deputy at over 100 miles per hour was driving with a revoked or suspended license and had fled police before.
The driving record of 29-year-old Kondwani Gevan Rogers included convictions for eluding police, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and speeding, according to court records. The eluding conviction was in 2019 for a motorcycle chase in Middletown in 2018. Police said he was driving up to 70 mph in a 25 mph zone then.
The fatal crash occurred after Deputy Robert W. Marcelle of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said he attempted to stop Rogers for erratic driving and speeding on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) near Welltown Road just before 10 p.m. Marcelle said after he activated his lights and sirens, Rogers fled south on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) and lost control on a curve where the road switches from four to two lanes just outside the Winchester city limits, according to a news release from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The Cadillac he was driving sideswiped a driver in a 2016 Honda Civic causing minor injuries to driver Jeremy Nicely.
The southbound Cadillac caromed into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer. The Cadillac flipped and caught fire.
Rogers, of the 200 block of Waterford Lane in the county, died at the scene. The Trailblazer was pushed back about 50 feet with driver Zachary Harner sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Gosnell said in a Monday email that the chase lasted approximately 37 seconds and covered about a mile with Rogers’ top speed unknown. He said Marcelle was far enough behind Rogers that he didn’t witness the Honda being hit or the head-on crash.
The last fatal police pursuit in the county occurred in June when the passenger in a car fleeing police was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed.
The Sheriff’’s Office pursuit policy says the decision to begin or end a chase is based on the “sound professional judgment” of the deputy. The deputy must consider factors including time of day, severity of the offense, traffic and weather conditions and whether the driver can be apprehended later.
While Saturday’s chase occurred at night, Gosnell noted the traffic was light and the crash occurred before a supervisor could communicate with Marcelle. Regarding the option of ending the pursuit and arresting the driver later based on license plate information, Gosnell said the Cadillac didn’t belong to Rogers and he didn’t live at the address of the car owner. He said that is often the case in hot pursuits.
Gosnell noted that Rogers was not wanted on a felony and that some people believe high-speed chases involving non-felonies create more danger than they are worth.
“On Saturday night, Kondwani Rogers chose to drive in a manner that risked his and other drivers’ lives even before a traffic stop was attempted,” Gosnell said. “There isn’t a single person in our agency that doesn’t wish Mr. Rogers would’ve chosen to drive differently and simply pull over.”
