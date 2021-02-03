ABOVE: Two days after his 10th birthday, Chase Hobbs mans the snowblower to clear the sidewalk in front of his Armistead Street home Monday. RIGHT: Kimberly White of Winchester walks past long icicles hanging from a kiosk on the Loudoun Street Mall.
ABOVE: Two days after his 10th birthday, Chase Hobbs mans the snowblower to clear the sidewalk in front of his Armistead Street home Monday. RIGHT: Kimberly White of Winchester walks past long icicles hanging from a kiosk on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star/
Kimberly White of Winchester walks past long icicles hanging from a kiosk on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star/
Adam Bradford of Winchester carries his snow shovels past the tomb of Lord Fairfax after shoveling near Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.