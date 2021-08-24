Field work

Excavation equipment from Clark Companies of Delhi, New York, removes the topsoil and grass from the outfield at Bridgeforth Field in Jim Barnett Park Monday. In January 2020, Shenandoah University (SU) and the city of Winchester entered into a 40-year, $4.5 million agreement that would allow the university to manage the park’s Bridgeforth and Rotary fields as the home diamonds for SU’s baseball and softball teams. In exchange, SU would perform major renovations to Bridgeforth and Rotary, and make additional improvements to the park’s Bodie Grim and Henkel-Harris fields so those two diamonds can become home turf for Handley High School’s baseball and softball squads. The work on Bridgeforth Field is slated to be completed by December.